Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Best known as the maker of Britain’s coins and commemorative currency, The Royal Mint isn’t letting an increasingly cashless society damage its prospects. So it’s venturing into luxury goods, and has named designer Dominic Jones its first creative director for the new categories of jewelry and homeware. The jewelry collection is known as 886, named for the year of the mint’s founding. It is unisex and made from gold and silver while the designs are meant to highlight the “intrinsic value of precious metal” and British craftsmanship.More from WWDInside The Thierry Mugler Retrospective...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO