Sandpoint announced on Monday it has hired co-coaches for its wrestling program – Scot Davis and Jim Jackson – pending school board approval. “Getting either of these coaches individually would have been fantastic, but to be able to get them both is a huge benefit for our student-athletes and our wrestling community,” Sandpoint athletic director Kris Knowles said via release. “Both Scot and Jim have extensive experience working with youth programs, middle schools and clubs.”

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO