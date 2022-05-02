ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evers launches his 1st TV ad buy of Wisconsin governor race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has launched his first television ad buy of his reelection bid, a $3.5 million effort that comes a week after the fourth Republican to get into the race spent nearly $1 million on ads introducing himself to voters.

The 60-second Evers ad that will begin airing statewide Tuesday marks an uptick in activity in the governor's race, coming on the heels of other large advertising buys by Republicans in recent weeks. Businessman Tim Michels spent nearly $1 million on ads last week when he launched his campaign and a super PAC supporting Kevin Nicholson ran nearly $1 million in ads in April.

