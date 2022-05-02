ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

State Highway Patrol graduates 16 new troopers

By For the News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAsbL_0fQU71lm00
Members of the 155th Basic State Highway Patrol School shown during the graduation ceremony in Raleigh on April 29.

RALEIGH – The State Highway Patrol swore in 16 new troopers — including Dafari Tanner, who will serve in Creedmoor — at an April 29 ceremony held for the 155th Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony concluded 12 weeks of demanding courses which encompassed 471 training hours aimed at preparing these new troopers for a career of service to the state of North Carolina.
The ceremony was held outdoors on the grounds of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Raleigh. Associate Justice Michael R. Morgan of the North Carolina Supreme Court administered the oath of office.
Guest speaker Jane Ammons Gilchrist, NC Department of Public Safety chief of staff, offered congratulatory remarks to the graduating class.
Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., the 28th commander of the State Highway Patrol, was the keynote speaker.
“Each of you are embarking on a career that offers a promise to have a positive impact on the communities you will serve,” Johnson said. “I am confident that each of you are up to the challenges ahead. Your training has prepared you for the start of this journey, but the training and mentorship you will receive in your assigned districts will be equally vital.”
These new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on May 25 to begin a demanding field training program.
Photographs of the event can be found at the patrol’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NCHighwayPatrol.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Creedmoor, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Pitt County man arrested, held on $12.3 million bond

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man was arrested and is facing several drug-related charges after an investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. Kendrick Lamar Anderson, 31, of Greenville, was arrested on the following charges: Trafficking Opium or Heroin 14 Grams or More But Less Than 28 Grams (2 Counts) […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Patrol#State Of North Carolina#The State Highway Patrol
CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

North Carolina authorities break up dogfighting ring

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — More than 30 dogs have been seized in a North Carolina city after law enforcement officers broke up a dog-fighting ring, authorities said. Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a Gastonia address on Thursday to investigate a report of dogs fighting in the backyard, the Gaston Gazette reported. The […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina student drowns at reservoir

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County. At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a point where […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man charged with stolen gun and driving with suspended license

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -A man has been charged in Roanoke Rapids after driving with a suspended license and a stolen gun. Roanoke Rapids police were conducting a traffic stop at Georgia Avenue and Julian R. Allsbrook Highway around 1:00 a.m. Saturday. During the stop they found Toquan Garrett driving...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina worker dies after becoming stuck in bread machine, officials say

SELMA, N.C. — A woman has died after authorities said she became stuck while cleaning a bread machine at a North Carolina business. According to WTVD and Univision 40, the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Azteca Market in Selma. Employee Virginia López Severiano, 44, was seriously hurt after she became trapped in part of the industrial mixing machine, officials said.
SELMA, NC
The Butner-Creedmoor News

The Butner-Creedmoor News

Creedmoor, NC
749
Followers
228
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

109 S. Elm St. Creedmoor, NC 27522 919-528-2393

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/butnercreedmoor

Comments / 0

Community Policy