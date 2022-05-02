ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Moon Knight': Why Steven Facing Marc's Traumatic Past Helps Marc Heal

By Meredith Loftus
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t been shy about addressing trauma. WandaVision is an exploration of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) going through the stages of grief; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings addresses family trauma and the lasting effects of loss. Marvel Studios is pushing their...

collider.com

Deadline

Lily Rabe, Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens and Finn Wittrock To Star In Sony’s Adaptation Of Chuck Klosterman’s ‘Downtown Owl’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has set an all-star cast for its adaptation of Chuck Klosterman’s Downtown Owl with Lily Rabe, Academy Award nominee Ed Harris , Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock, Jack Dylan Grazer and August Blanco Rosenstein. Rabe will also be directing the pic with long-time collaborator Hamish Linklater, joining her as co-director. Linklater, who most recently starred in Midnight Mass, also adapted the screenplay. T Bone Burnett is doing the music. The film was part of the Sundance Institute Creative Producing Summit and Talent Forum and will be produced by Bettina Barrow and Rabe of...
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Moon Knight' Succeeds in Its Portrayal of Mental Illness

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of Moon Knight.The season finale of Moon Knight gave us just about everything we wanted. Action, adventure, plot twists, and revelations were all there, but this new Marvel show is already one of the most important works of the MCU — not because of the adventure itself, or the implications it has for the shared universe its main character exists in. By now, it's a well-known fact that Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) is a person who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), and shares his body with other personalities, the most active being gift shop vendor Steven "with a V" Grant. While in reality, mental illness may not be as simple to deal with as in the show — none of us have an Egyptian deity to argue with — Moon Knight does bring a positive approach to such an important issue.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The 'Doctor Strange' Movies the World Never Got to See

Ever since he headlined his first solo outing in November 2016, Doctor Strange has become one of the most prominent figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even before his second feature, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, premiered, Strange appeared in five separate Marvel Cinematic Universe installments. Though it’s now become a common sight to see Doctor Strange on the big screen, there was a time when filmmakers were struggling to figure out how to bring this sorcerer to the big screen. These struggles were so pronounced that they spanned multiple decades, a testament to how long it took to get this mystical superhero just right in a cinematic form.
MOVIES
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Oscar Isaac
Person
Fernanda Andrade
Person
Paul Bettany
Person
F. Murray Abraham
hypebeast.com

Viola Davis to Reprise 'Suicide Squad' Role for New HBO Max 'Peacemaker' Spin-Off

Viola Davis is now expected to reprise her role as Amanda Waller in a new Peacemaker and Suicide Squad spin-off series on HBO Max. According to a new report from Variety, the actress is now tied to a new project that is based around her character as the helm of Task Force X, also known as the Suicide Squad. The project will pick up after Davis’ appearance at the end of John Cena’s Peacemaker, where her daughter Adebayo “(Danielle Brooks) exposed her mother’s diabolical work with the band of misfits to the public. Waller will have to deal with the aftermath as she tries to regain her position as one of the most influential figures in the DCEU.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
CinemaBlend

Dirty Dancing’s Jennifer Grey Opens Up About Michael Douglas Not Even Recognizing Her After Nose Jobs Made It Harder To Get Work

Many celebrities feel pressured to get plastic surgery for more work to flow. In this glamorized and, at times, shallow business, not being sought out for roles can make certain actresses feel they must change something about their appearance to make getting work easier. One of those actresses is Jennifer Grey. While she was iconic in her ‘80s role in Dirty Dancing, she was unrecognizable to some because of the two nose jobs she had in the early 1990s. In her upcoming memoir Out of the Corner, Jennifer Grey opens up about how her nose jobs made it hard for her to get work and that even Michael Douglas didn’t recognize her.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
#Wandavision
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Deadline

Chloe Bailey To Star In Youth Choir Comedy ‘Praise This’ For Will Packer Productions & Universal Pictures; ‘Little’ Helmer Tina Gordon Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish) has signed on to star in the upcoming film Praise This, which Tina Gordon (Little) is directing for Universal Pictures. Praise This is a music-competition feature comedy set in the world of youth choirs. We hear that Universal is eyeing it for a potential franchise in the vein of Pitch Perfect, with production on the first installment set to kick off in Atlanta in June. Gordon penned the latest draft of the script, which was based off an original idea by The Story Company. Earlier drafts were written by Camilla Blackett (Little,...
MOVIES
Deadline

David Hollander Out As EP Of CBS Comedy ‘How We Roll’ Following ‘American Gigolo’ Dismissal

Click here to read the full article. If CBS comedy series How We Roll is renewed for a second season, it will return without executive producer David Hollander. Production on the Pete Holmes sitcom’s freshman season has been completed but if the series gets renewed for Season 2, Hollander won’t be involved, the network and How We Roll producer CBS Studios said in a response to an inquiry by Deadline. As Deadline reported Saturday, Hollander, the developer, director, executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Showtime series American Gigolo, produced by sibling Paramount Television Studios, was let go from the reboot of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Joins NBC Drama Pilot ‘Found’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Mixed-ish) has been cast as a lead opposite Shanola Hampton in NBC pilot Found. The one-hour missing-persons drama is written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll and hails from Berlanti Productions, Carroll’s Rock My Soul Productions and Warner Bros. TV, where Greg Berlanti and Carroll are under overall deals. In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half are people of color that the country seems to forget about. In Found, public relations specialist Gabi Mosley (Hampton) — who was once one of those forgotten...
TV SERIES
Collider

Gaius Charles Joins Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 'Walking Dead' Spinoff 'Isle of the Dead'

Gaius Charles is set to star in AMC's Isle of the Dead, the upcoming spinoff series to The Walking Dead, in a leading role opposite Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The report of Charles' casting comes from Deadline, which is saying that the Friday Night Lights star will be starring as Perlie Armstong, a villain of the series. This character is described as confident, ruthless, and unyielding in his pursuit of what he deems to be justice.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

How 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' Walked So 'Severance' Could Run

Severance is not only another win for Apple TV+, but it continues to showcase Ben Stiller's range as a director. The series follows a program at the biotech giant Lumon, which allows employees to separate their non-work memories from their personal life. On the surface, this sounds like the perfect way to manage work-but in true science fiction fashion, there's a horrifying twist to the procedure. Stiller serves as the director and executive producer of Severance, directing six of the nine episodes that make up the first season. It's rather fitting because Severance shares a bit in common with his 2013 film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.
MOVIES

