Columbia, SC

DHEC garden to demonstrate benefits of healthy food

By Melinda Waldrop mwaldrop@scbiznews.com Print Story
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new garden designed to demonstrate the benefits of healthy food is underway at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC broke ground on its Community Demonstration Garden project on Friday. The garden aims to supply fresh fruits and vegetables, increase access to healthy food, improve diet and promote...

