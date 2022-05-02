1.1M health records breached in April: 5 biggest cyberattacks

Washington is the best state to work as a nurse and Oklahoma is the worst, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website. To determine the best and worst states for nurses, analysts used 21 metrics to compare states across two dimensions: opportunity and competition, and work environment. Metrics include average annual salary for nurses, healthcare facilities per capita, mandatory overtime restrictions and nurses job growth. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, and states were ranked from highest overall score to lowest. Read more about the methodology here.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO