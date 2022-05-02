ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

1.1M health records breached in April: 5 biggest cyberattacks

By Katie Adams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April, 29 organizations reported to HHS that 1.1 million people were affected by...

State
Vermont State
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Troubled North Carolina nursing home back in compliance, health department says

Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Thomasville, N.C., is back in compliance with the state health department and under new leadership four months after three staff members were found caring for 98 residents, The Dispatch reported last week. The nursing home has completed several weeks of "guided remediation practices"...
THOMASVILLE, NC
#Cyberattack#Atlanta#Hhs#Newman Regional Health#Wellstar Health#Central Vermont Eye Care
Hospital mergers and acquisitions: 9 recent deals

Nine deals involving health systems and hospitals have been announced, finalized or called off since April 11. Centura Health acquires 2 hospitals, becomes 19-hospital system. Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health completed the acquisition of St. Elizabeth Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital-Dodge City from Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, making Centura a 19-hospital system.
HEALTH SERVICES
8 hospitals seeking CEOs

Below are eight hospitals that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Boundary Community Hospital (Bonners Ferry, Idaho) 2. Crestwood Medical Center (Huntsville, Ala.) 3. Kosciusko Community Hospital (Warsaw, Ind.) 4. Merit Health River Region (Vicksburg,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Froedtert opens community hospital in Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wis.-based Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin opened a new community, acute-care hospital May 2 in Mequon, Wis. The 17,000-square-foot facility has a seven-bed emergency department and eight inpatient beds, according to a news release from the health network. It also has a laboratory, pharmacy and imaging services. It...
MEQUON, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMC Health explores acquiring Arizona hospital

Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC Health has started the due diligence process to acquire Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz., a spokesperson for TMC Health confirmed to Becker's May 3. The deal is expected to take about 60 days, according to the spokesperson. If the deal goes through, the...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
18 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 18 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital. an assistant chief nursing officer. 2. SCL Health in Broomfield, Colo.,. a vice...
HEALTH SERVICES
6 recent nurses unions moves

As labor shortages persist throughout the country, nurses unions have taken more action to support nursing staff. Here are six recent actions taken by nurses unions reported by Becker's Hospital Review since April 14:. 1. Hundreds of workers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles plan to strike May 9,...
WORCESTER, MA
10 best, worst states for nurses

Washington is the best state to work as a nurse and Oklahoma is the worst, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website. To determine the best and worst states for nurses, analysts used 21 metrics to compare states across two dimensions: opportunity and competition, and work environment. Metrics include average annual salary for nurses, healthcare facilities per capita, mandatory overtime restrictions and nurses job growth. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, and states were ranked from highest overall score to lowest. Read more about the methodology here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
5 hospital, health system CFO resignations

Several hospital and health system CFOs have resigned from their positions this year. Here are five hospital and health system CFO resignations reported since January:. 1. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CFO Allen Butcher resigned April 20. He left the health system to pursue a new opportunity. 2. Jodi Howe...
Optum to manage UnitedHealthcare drug prior authorizations

Optum will handle UnitedHealthcare Plans' prior authorization requests for non-oncology injectable medications starting Aug. 1. The change will not affect people with UnitedHealthcare plans in Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina and Ohio, according to a May 1 United Healthcare news release. The prior authorization process for...
INDIANA STATE

