Ascension posts $884M quarterly loss

Shares of Marriott International Inc. MAR, +4.74% climbed 2.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the hotel operator reported a profit and revenue that beat expectations, as occupancy and rate increases helped revenue per available room (RevPAR) nearly double. The company swung to net income of $377 million, or $1.14 a share, from a loss of $11 million, or 3 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.25 from 10 cents, well above the FactSet consensus of 90 cents. Revenue jumped 81.3% to $4.20 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $4.17 billion. RevPAR rose 96.5% worldwide, including 99.1% growth in the U.S. and Canada, as worldwide occupancy climbed to 64% in March from 45% in January and as the systemwide average daily rate (ADR) jumped 39.3% in the U.S. and Canada. "Globally, robust demand trends continued in April, and going forward we expect leisure travel to remain strong, business travel to accelerate and cross border travel to gain momentum, supporting solid ADR performance," said Chief Executive Anthony Capuano. The stock has gained 4.7% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO