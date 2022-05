WORCESTER (CBS) — Coronavirus cases are climbing in Worcester, and some doctors there think it is time to make changes. The COVID Treatment Center at UMass Memorial is seeing a record number of people coming in for outpatient COVID care. “These are concerning. That is the maximum number of people we have treated so far ever since we started back in July of 2021.” Dr. Sandeep Jubbal is an infectious disease physician and runs the COVID Treatment Center. Jubbal said last week, the center served more than 320 people, and he expects that number to be over 400 this week. Compare that to about a...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO