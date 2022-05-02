ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia cancels its massive New Year’s Eve street party

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzwoK_0fQU5NAv00
Columbia cancels its massive New Year’s Eve street party

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A New Year’s Eve street party in South Carolina’s capital city won’t be held again, organizers said.

Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year started ambitiously in 2011 to give the city a way to party and celebrate.

[ ALSO READ: Hundreds ring in New Year in uptown for first time in 2 years ]

The party took place virtually in 2020 and was canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers recently decided it was time to end the event, with the festival’s board saying in a statement that they encourage people to “create new traditions around the holiday that include enjoying all that our vibrant region has to offer.”

Music groups that played at the festival included George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Kool & the Gang, Sister Hazel, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa and Arrested Development.

The party often included a massive fireworks display over the Statehouse at midnight.

(WATCH BELOW: Popular pizza place preps for surge in deliveries on NYE)

Popular pizza place preps for surge in deliveries on NYE

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WRDW-TV

Hot air balloon company responds to festival frustrations

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hours-long lines, no parking, even no entry for some. We’re hearing from many of you, frustrated, about the Hot Air Balloon Festival in Aiken. We were at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds with what organizers say happened and how they’re responding. Many people are...
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: 17th Annual Rosewood Crawfish Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Rosewood Crawfish Festival has been a staple in the Rosewood community for the past 17 years and this year the festival is expanding to the State Fairgrounds. This means more attractions, more food, and of course more crawfish. The festival will take place Saturday, May...
COLUMBIA, SC
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WLTX.com

Authorities warn community of bear roaming South Carolina town

LAURENS, S.C. — A bear sighting appears to be bringing some excitement to an otherwise calm evening in one South Carolina town. Laurens Police alerted residents of a black bear that appears to be moving through town - and right now they're following state advice of letting it be on its way.
LAURENS, SC
WBTW News13

What South Carolina counties have the highest birth rates?

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has been growing by a lot of fingers and toes! There were 57,044 babies born in the state in 2019, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, creating a birth rate of 11.1 births per 1,000 people. About 156 babies are born […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clinton
Daily Mail

Civil rights activists march on Georgia's Stone Mountain to protest the return of the annual celebration of the Confederacy: Reenactors wear the Southern Cross battle flag and set off cannons

Carrying signs decrying 'racist traitors,' about a hundred civil rights activists marched and chanted at Georgia's Stone Mountain on Saturday to protest at the return of an annual celebration of the Confederacy. The protest took place at the foot of a towering monument to the heroes of the South's pro-slavery...
PROTESTS
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Columbia, South Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Palmetto State's capital city offers both sightseers and thrill-seekers alike, from whitewater rafting on the Saluda River's rapids to admiring local artwork at the world-class Columbia Museum of Art. Local BBQ, burger places, and comfortable Southern cuisine are all part of its culinary heritage, which is prepared in inventive ways and in unusual settings. Start making plans to visit the rolling hills of South Carolina's Midlands and witness for yourself why Columbia is known for being "Famously Hot."
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Capital City#En Vogue#Statehouse#Nye#Cox Media Group
WCBD Count on 2

Save big at Doscher’s Store Closing Sale

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Doscher’s in West Ashley will host a Store Closing Sale on Wednesday. As the store’s lease comes to an end, Doscher’s IGA in West Ashley will close after 48 years of business. The grocery store located at 1133 Savannah Highway will hold a Store Closing Sale on May 4 with big […]
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

A South Carolina Woman is $300,000 Richer Thanks To Her Grand Kids

A Grandmother from South Carolina just won over a quarter of a million dollars using the ages of her grandchildren. The lady is from Midlands, South Carolina and she says she would like to keep her identity a secret for now. You do not have to reveal who you are if you win the lottery in the Palmetto State.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
WSPA 7News

SC says cost to finish I-526 in Charleston triples to $2.3B

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s road agency says the cost to complete an Interstate 526 loop has tripled. The state Department of Transportation says the Mark Clark Extension going from West Ashley through Johns Island and to James Island will cost more than $2.3 billion. That’s because of rapidly rising costs of buying land […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

Sizable hail falls across parts of Lexington, Saluda counties

GILBERT, S.C. — A rainy first day of May brought with it a shower of a different kind on Sunday evening. Several News19 viewers shared photos and videos of hail falling in parts of Lexington County - particularly in the area of Batesburg-Leesville and Gilbert. And, in some cases,...
SALUDA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
88K+
Followers
98K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy