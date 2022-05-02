ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transgender Task Force Hosts Monthly Meeting Online May 18

The Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 18. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom, using Meeting ID: 967 7312 6553, or dial in by phone at 301-715-8592.

The Transgender Task Force was created with the support and direction of the Human Rights department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The task force examines rules, policies, and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly impacted. For more information, call 336-373-2038.

Teen Vogue

Oklahoma Just Banned Nonbinary Gender Markers on Birth Certificates

Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt signed a number of laws over the last few weeks targeting some of the country’s most vulnerable people. In late March, he signed a bill banning transgender girls from playing on sports teams that align with their gender. Earlier this month, he approved legislation making performing abortions a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Most recently, on Tuesday, he passed legislation banning nonbinary gender markers on birth certificates.
Society
The Augusta Chronicle

Farm labor advocates, leaders concerned after reported human trafficking, ties to Georgia officials

Farmworker advocates are concerned about revelations in a USA TODAY story published April 19 that revealed Georgia Department of Labor officials have ties to one of the largest U.S. human trafficking cases ever prosecuted involving foreign agricultural laborers brought here on seasonal H-2A visas. In October, federal prosecutors indicted 24 people in Georgia for conspiring to engage...
In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

