The Detroit Lions were one of the more aggressive teams early on in the 2022 NFL Draft. They were ecstatic when Aidan Hutchinson was passed on by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick, keeping him home and snatching him up with the No. 2 overall pick. Could they remain aggressive post-draft and make a move for a new quarterback with the Cleveland Browns in Baker Mayfield?

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO