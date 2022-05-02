ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Two 18-year-olds injured in crash

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 2 days ago

Two 18-year-olds were seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident after leaving the Miami Trace High School prom Saturday night. The crash occurred on Bloomingburg-New Holland Road at the intersection of Lewis Road in Union Township at approximately 10:07 p.m. The two individuals involved — Kylan C. Knapp of Washington C.H. and...

