Tucker Dordevic enters the transfer portal before 6th year
By Roshan Fernandez
Daily Orange
2 days ago
Tucker Dordevic is entering the transfer portal, according to a post on his Instagram. Dordevic, who played attack this season but was previously a midfielder, is a two-time All-American. He led Syracuse in goals and...
How do things look for Clemson in the ACC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Clemson football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. Clemson football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 5 at Georgia Tech (Atlanta) Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Furman Week 2, Sept. 17 vs. Louisiana ...
A Minnesota offensive lineman will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere after 4 seasons with PJ Fleck’s Golden Gophers. Austin Beier has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. As the Rivals Transfer Portal report notes, Beier made just one appearance during 4 seasons. He...
A Rutgers wide receiver has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The decision comes a few weeks after the Scarlet Knights closed out spring practice. Rivals.com reported that Ahmirr Robinson has entered his name into the portal and will explore options elsewhere. He spent the past two seasons on Greg Schiano’s team, playing in 6 games.
After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville.
Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa.
Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn
— Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022
In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games.
In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production.
A blue-chip player has joined the Oregon Ducks 2023 recruiting class.
On Monday evening, 4-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey announced that he will be committing to the Ducks and heading to Eugene to play his college ball. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 WR in the 2023 class, and the No. 59 player overall.
Just last week, Dickey released a top-5 that included Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington, and Penn State. However, it has been felt that he was strongly leaning towards the Ducks for some time now, with multiple Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports landing him...
Head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide staff could be one step closer to adding another member to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star linebacker Malik Bryant recently cut down his number of schools to five. He is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player from Florida according to 247Sports composite rankings. Overall, Bryant is the No. 35 player in the nation.
EUGENE — The University of Oregon recently settled a lawsuit filed by former offensive lineman Sam Poutasi related to his hospitalization with rhabdomyolysis following strenuous workouts in January 2017. Oregon settled with Poutasi for $300,000, a university spokesperson confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. That sum, the spokesperson said, was “essentially...
Dazalin Worsham has entered the transfer portal after two years with the Miami Hurricanes program. Worsham is from Trussville, Alabama and was originally committed to Coach Saban and Alabama out of high school, and they will be certainly in the running again. Worsham is a 6-0, 185-pound receiver who was...
The Penn State newsstand for May 2 is packed with things to know about the Nittany Lions. A four-star linebacker has set his official visit to campus. And, many former Penn State players signed undrafted free agent deals. Here are the top tweets and headlines about Penn State and the...
Former USC receiver Bru McCoy is transferring to , he announced Tuesday on social media. McCoy had entered the college football transfer portal for a third time in January. McCoy, 21, did not play a snap at USC during the 2021 season after he was arrested in July on suspicion of violating California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), which covers domestic violence toward a spouse or other cohabitant. At the time, McCoy was released on $50,000 bond.
West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that JT Daniels, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound, redshirt senior quarterback from Irvine, California, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia. JT Daniels, r-Sr., QB, 6-3, 210, Irvine, California/Mater Dei Catholic/USC/Georgia. 2021 (r-Jr.) – Georgia. Played for coach...
EUGENE – Oregon State’s pitching staff ranks among the country’s best in several important categories, but of late, the No. 2 Beavers might be as good as any. Four Oregon State pitchers handcuffed Oregon, holding the Ducks to six hits in a 2-0 win Tuesday night at PK Park. It was the Ducks’ first shutout in 117 games, dating back to a 10-0 loss to Stanford during the 2019 season.
Two Minnesota football players have decided to enter their names into the NCAA transfer portal. The news comes just a few days after the Golden Gophers closed out spring practice over the weekend. Rivals.com reported on Monday that receiver and return man Brock Annexstad and linebacker Ben Wileman have both...
A Rutgers offensive lineman has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Isaiah Wright, a member of the Scarlet Knights’ 2020 recruiting class, will look for options outside of Piscataway to continue his college football career. He spent two years with the program before entering the database.
Shaheen Holloway’s Patrick School connection is already bearing fruit. Al-Amir Dawes, a Newark native who came up the ranks at Holloway’s high school alma mater, announced Wednesday that he is transferring from Clemson to Seton Hall. Seton Hall recruited Dawes hard the first time around, when he was...
The Oregon Ducks got some big news on Monday morning, with center N’Faly Dante announcing on social media that he plans to return to Eugene for the 2022 season rather than test the NBA draft waters.
This news was somewhat expected after Dont’e had a great year back from injury in 2021, but now it is confirmed.
The return of Dante is a major piece for Oregon, who has 5-star center Kel’el Ware coming to Eugene this summer. Putting him with Dante, while hoping that former 5-star center Nate Bittle can further develop, is something that Oregon fans have to look forward.
back...
