Cortland County, NY

Thefts reported at local hardware store

By Kevin L. Smith
cortlandvoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA string of thefts have been recently reported at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in the town of Cortlandville, according to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. The county sheriff’s office is looking to identify potentially a handful of suspects who stole items from Lowe’s...

