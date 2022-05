Houston-based Goode Company Restaurants will open its new concept Goode Co. Fish Camp on May 3. “Like all Goode Company concepts, Goode Co. Fish Camp takes inspiration from my family’s heritage, history and love of food and entertaining. This newest concept is especially personal to me because it’s inspired by time spent fishing with my dad on Christmas Bay,” said Levi Goode, chef and president of Goode Company Restaurants, in a news release.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO