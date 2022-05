(Randolph, VT) Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for a homeownership opportunity in Randolph, VT. Submit applications by June 1, 2022. Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity builds safe, decent, and perpetually affordable housing for homeowners who are in need of better housing. Depending on the particular building site and homeowner applicant needs in Vermont, we build energy efficient single unit homes or duplexes designed for privacy with separate entrances, driveways, and yards. Our current build is located at 41 Central St. in Randolph, VT, where the land would allow for either a single-unit or multi-unit home (up to two households).

RANDOLPH, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO