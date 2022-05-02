ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Thunderbirds to do Las Vegas flyover Monday, May 9

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHevF_0fQTyOCl00

CORRECTION: The Thunderbirds issued a correction stating the flyover will take place on Monday, May 9 not Monday, May 2. The story has been changed to reflect the correction.

————————————————————————————————————————

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Thunderbirds plan to do a flyover of Las Vegas when they return to their home at Nellis Air Force Base in one week.

The USAF squadron will be returning from a deployment to Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.

“Las Vegas is our home,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbird 1, commander/leader. “This team spends a lot of time deployed around the country, so this is just one small way for us to thank the Las Vegas community, our host, for their unyielding support of the Thunderbirds and the United States Air Force.”

The flyover will take place around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

LAS VEGAS, NV
