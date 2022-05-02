Xenia names next Chief of Police

Captain Chris Stutes (Courtesy of City of Xenia)

XENIA — The Xenia Police Division has found their next Chief of Police.

Captain Chris Stutes was announced Monday as the city’s next Chief of Police, city officials announced Monday,

Stutes, a 26-year veteran of the Xenia Police Division, will succeed Police Chief Donald Person, who announced he would be retiring in June.

Stutes said he was humbled to be selected to lead the Xenia Police Division.

“Chief Person has positioned this ship and has it sailing in the right direction. As Chief, my goal is to continue moving this ship forward and add a little extra wind to its sail. We will continue to challenge the process and explore methods of how we can be most effective and efficient in serving this community by finding local solutions to local problems,” Stutes said.

In 2006, Stutes received the Xenia Police Division’s highest honor, the Casey Elliot Memorial “City’s Finest Award,” in recognition of setting a standard of excellence for other officers to follow, according to a release. He’s also been awarded Distinguished Service Award, as well as numerous other awards.

“Xenia Police Division has a tradition of excellence and I have no doubt that Captain Stutes will continue that tradition by being a professional and compassionate leader,” Brent Merriman, Xenia City Manager, said.

Stutes will be sworn in on June 10 at the Greene County Courthouse.

©2022 Cox Media Group