Baltimore, MD

Applications to receive $1,000 a month open TODAY – are you eligible?

By Elizabeth Barton
The US Sun
 2 days ago

APPLICATIONS opened today for a program that will offer guaranteed income payments of $1,000 a month.

As of Monday, May 2, working families in Baltimore are able to apply for the payments.

Applications for Baltimore's $1,000 guaranteed income program are now open

The relief comes from Baltimore's new pilot program called The Baltimore Young Families Success Fund.

The program will give 200 young parents, between 18 and 24 years old, an unconditional cash payment of $1,000 per month for two years.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has allocated $4.8million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the plan.

The plan is a collaboration between the City of Baltimore and Mayors for a Guaranteed Income (MGI), among others.

Guaranteed income is an unconditional monthly cash payment meant to boost the existing social safety net.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said: “Our guaranteed income pilot program will help combat the economic fallout from Covid-19 and assist young parents hit the hardest by the pandemic,

“This is, fundamentally, about putting our families in a position to succeed."

Who can apply?

Baltimore residents must meet all of the following requirements to apply:

  • Reside in the city of Baltimore
  • Be between the ages of 18 to 24 years old at the time of the application deadline
  • Be either biological or adoptive parents, or guardians with full or partial care-taking responsibilities
  • Have income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level

Residents can visit the city's website to apply or find answers to frequently asked questions.

How long are applications open?

Applications will be open until 11:59pm ET on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Applicants must:

  • Answer the eligibility questions
  • Consent to take the survey and fill out the application
  • Complete the application

Once the application closes on May 9, eligible applicants will be placed into a randomized lottery to select 200 participants.

How will the lottery work?

According to the mayor's office, applicants will be sorted into four different groups.

  • Group A - 70 individuals will be selected to share their experiences with guaranteed income. This group will receive a monthly payment of $1,000 for 24 months.
  • Group B - 130 individuals will be selected for a research study. This group will receive a monthly payment of $1,000 for 24 months.
  • Group C - 156 individuals will be selected as a control group for the research study. This group will not receive monthly payments but will be eligible for incentives.
  • Group D - The remainder of the applicants will not be selected for any program portion, including the payments and research.

For more on universal basic income, these other 24 states and cities are offering monthly payments, as well.

A few states are also sending tax rebates to residents, including Colorado, Maine, and Illinois.

Comments

donna martin
2d ago

Enough is enough stop giving money to young people who can work, what about the elderly who need it more.

Reply(3)
9
Ash Jurberg

The Baltimore man who wants to give away his million dollar fortune

Stewart Bainum JuniorImage from WikiCommons images. Stewart Bainum Junior has done a lot in his life. He has run two very successful businesses, served for eight years in the Maryland General Assembly, and tried to buy the Baltimore Sun. Recently he has formed the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism with his family as a non-profit organization focused on local Baltimore news and statewide news in Maryland. Last year he created the online non-profit news outlet, The Baltimore Banner.
