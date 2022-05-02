Applications to receive $1,000 a month open TODAY – are you eligible?

APPLICATIONS opened today for a program that will offer guaranteed income payments of $1,000 a month.

As of Monday, May 2, working families in Baltimore are able to apply for the payments.

Applications for Baltimore's $1,000 guaranteed income program are now open

The relief comes from Baltimore's new pilot program called The Baltimore Young Families Success Fund.

The program will give 200 young parents, between 18 and 24 years old, an unconditional cash payment of $1,000 per month for two years.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has allocated $4.8million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the plan.

The plan is a collaboration between the City of Baltimore and Mayors for a Guaranteed Income (MGI), among others.

Guaranteed income is an unconditional monthly cash payment meant to boost the existing social safety net.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said: “Our guaranteed income pilot program will help combat the economic fallout from Covid-19 and assist young parents hit the hardest by the pandemic,

“This is, fundamentally, about putting our families in a position to succeed."

Who can apply?

Baltimore residents must meet all of the following requirements to apply:

Reside in the city of Baltimore

Be between the ages of 18 to 24 years old at the time of the application deadline

Be either biological or adoptive parents, or guardians with full or partial care-taking responsibilities

Have income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level

Residents can visit the city's website to apply or find answers to frequently asked questions.

How long are applications open?

Applications will be open until 11:59pm ET on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Applicants must:

Answer the eligibility questions

Consent to take the survey and fill out the application

Complete the application

Once the application closes on May 9, eligible applicants will be placed into a randomized lottery to select 200 participants.

How will the lottery work?

According to the mayor's office, applicants will be sorted into four different groups.

Group A - 70 individuals will be selected to share their experiences with guaranteed income. This group will receive a monthly payment of $1,000 for 24 months.

- 70 individuals will be selected to share their experiences with guaranteed income. This group will receive a monthly payment of $1,000 for 24 months. Group B - 130 individuals will be selected for a research study. This group will receive a monthly payment of $1,000 for 24 months.

- 130 individuals will be selected for a research study. This group will receive a monthly payment of $1,000 for 24 months. Group C - 156 individuals will be selected as a control group for the research study. This group will not receive monthly payments but will be eligible for incentives.

- 156 individuals will be selected as a control group for the research study. This group will not receive monthly payments but will be eligible for incentives. Group D - The remainder of the applicants will not be selected for any program portion, including the payments and research.

