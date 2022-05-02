ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in West Mount Airy

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that injured a man in West Mount Airy on Sunday night. According to police, officers from the...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 1

AP_001315.5396e1735af842719c0f08a90828e386.1207
2d ago

This is why I moved to Lancaster Pa. Crime has gotten a little bit to close too home! Broke my ❤️ to had to have sold my childhood home that I inherited. People need ☮️ and have security in their lives and once that’s corrupted things has too change.

Reply
2
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
CBS Philly

Police Make 2 Arrests After North Philadelphia Shooting Left 13-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made two arrests Sunday in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition in North Philadelphia. Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment.  The boy was shot in the head on North Woodstock Street Saturday night. Police say the shooting was accidental. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Former Philadelphia Police Officer Edsaul Mendoza Charged With Murder In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of 12-Year-Old Thomas Siderio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges against a former Philadelphia police officer involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Thomas “TJ” Siderio. Former officer Edsaul Mendoza was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and other charges in connection to the fatal shooting on March 1. The disturbing details, as District Attorney Larry Krasner called them at a news conference Monday morning, are contained in a lengthy grand jury presentment. It’s alleged Siderio was running from undercover officers at 18th and Barbara Streets in South Philadelphia. Mendoza is accused of chasing and shooting at the boy three times....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Mom arrested outside church after kids found shot in their beds, Pennsylvania cops say

A 38-year-old mother was arrested on Monday, May 1, after her young sons were discovered in their beds with gunshot wounds to their heads, Pennsylvania authorities say. The boys, ages 9 and 13, were found alive in the Upper Makefield home but are not expected to survive, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said during a news briefing Monday afternoon. They were rushed to an area hospital and are being kept alive so their organs can be transplanted, the district attorney said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
Concord News Journal

“This is going to be fun,” Attorney claims Black elderly woman was taunted, harassed and antagonized before she was brutally arrested by officers causing her to suffer several injuries, lawsuit

Black elderly woman is about to file a lawsuit against the local police department and the responding officers for the incident that happened last fall when she was brutally arrested causing her to suffer several injuries. The law firm representing the victim in this case says she “was taunted, harassed and antagonized by the officers before they brutalized her while placing her under arrest for behavioral manifestations of a mental health disorder.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WWMT

Man shoots carjacker who jumped in his car at gas station

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — A man was getting gas while at the QT gas station, when another man tried to carjack his vehicle, just north of downtown San Antonio. The attempted carjacking took place at the intersection of San Pedro and Ramsey just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. A fight...
PUBLIC SAFETY

