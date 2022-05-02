ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Local singer Emyrson Flora eliminated from ‘American Idol’

By Annie Nickoloff, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After a strong run on the 20th season of “American Idol,” Twinsburg native Emyrson Flora has been eliminated from the show. Flora sang her way into the Top 10, but she didn’t make it past the competition’s Disney round. She was eliminated along with Lady K and Mike...

Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

