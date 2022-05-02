ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Four-star DL Avion Carter includes Texas in top four schools

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNpsV_0fQTwNp600

Texas has received positive news on the recruiting trail recently in regards to the 2023 class.

Four-star wide receiver Johntay Cook and four-star defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell included the Longhorns in their top schools on Sunday, and the good vibes continued to pour in on Monday.

Defensive lineman Avion Carter announced the top four schools left in his recruitment on Monday morning, and Texas made the cut alongside TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

The four-star prospect is rated the No. 12 defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 16 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports composite.

As a junior in 2021, Carter earned Texas District 2-5A-I Defensive Player of the Year honors for Tascosa High School (Amarillo, Texas). He recorded 55 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two pass breakups.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The Best Program In College Football

The pervasiveness of cheating in college football wasn’t the only thing Paul Finebaum talked about during his Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.” The ESPN personality also gave his thoughts on who the best program in the country is. And fresh off a national...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas A&M Basketball lands SEC transfer

The Texas A&M Basketball program led by head coach Buzz Williams is coming off an emotional roller coaster of a season after questionably missing out on the NCAA tournament, and losing the NIT tournament championship by a single point. When the offseason began, the program lost guards Hassan Diarra and Aaron Cash to the transfer portal, paired with the loss of star guard Quenton Jackson to graduation. 🗣Vamos pic.twitter.com/cjBpR7B9eU — Andersson Garcia (@mamba___11) May 2, 2022 However, things started to look up for the Aggies on Monday as the team added a huge transfer portal addition to the program in small forward Andersson...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Amarillo, TX
The Spun

The Cowboys Have Signed 20 Undrafted Rookie Players

The Dallas Cowboys will have a plethora of young players competing for roster spots this training camp. On Tuesday, the Cowboys officially announced that they have signed 20 undrafted players from this year's class. The Cowboys have signed Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell, Central Florida defensive end Markaviest Bryant, Florida...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Dl Avion#Longhorns#Tcu#Oklahoma State#Tascosa High School
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs invite Frank Clark's brother, Alabama State DT Christian Clark, to rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs will host their rookie minicamp this weekend from Saturday, May 7 through Monday, May 9. A ton of different rookies, drafted and undrafted will be in attendance, including a family member of a current player on the team. As first reported by Draft HBCU’s Maliik Obee, the Chiefs have invited Alabama State DT Christian Clark to rookie minicamp. Clark is the younger brother of Chiefs DE Frank Clark.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

1 Player Who Attended NFL Combine Is Still Unsigned

Just getting invited to the NFL Scouting Combine is usually a strong indicator that NFL teams will at least give you a look in training camp. But for one player, things haven’t worked out that way. As of Monday, only one player who attended the NFL Scouting Combine has...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star LB Malik Bryant releases top five, dishes on Alabama

Head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide staff could be one step closer to adding another member to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star linebacker Malik Bryant recently cut down his number of schools to five. He is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player from Florida according to 247Sports composite rankings. Overall, Bryant is the No. 35 player in the nation.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes strike out on Louisiana transfer big Theo Akwuba

For the second time this offseason, a transfer big that Iowa was linked to late in the process chose to play basketball elsewhere. First, it was Utah Valley center Fardaws Aimaq that had the Hawkeyes in his final top five. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks per game last season with Utah Valley. He also connected on 49% of his field goal tries and 43.5% of his 3-point tries, but Aimaq announced that he was heading to Texas Tech to play for the Red Raiders and head coach Mark Adams. Now, it’s Louisiana big Theo Akwuba...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC wing lands prediction for Creighton

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program thought their roster was pretty much set here in early May with the focus shifting to offseason workouts and then practices in the Fall. But Davis and the Tar Heels were a bit shocked when Kerwin Walton announced he was heading to the transfer portal on Sunday. Walton will leave UNC after two seasons and already a favorite to land him has emerged. The Creighton Bluejays have landed a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports to be the team Walton ends up with. National recruiting analyst Travis Branham logged that prediction on Monday, giving them their lone prediction. For Walton, finding playing time this season was tough. He was coming off a good freshman season in which he was UNC’s best perimeter shooter and while he played a lot early on, he eventually fell behind in the rotation as the season went on Finding a spot that he can come in and play right away is ideal and Creighton may offer him the best shot at that. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
OMAHA, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan lineman announces transfer destination

After being a find in New England, a now-former Michigan football lineman is heading home. The Wolverines have notoriously scoured the under-scouted region of the country, and in 2019, it brought in Connecticut native Jack Stewart, who got his start with the program on the offensive line. When that didn’t matriculate, he moved to the defensive side of the ball, but still failed to see any snaps on other side, nor on special teams.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy