Man struck and killed by train in Huntsville

PIAGAH, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday night has claimed the lives of two people. A 2015 Volvo XC60 left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire. Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the two individuals have...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the families of five individuals who recently died. All efforts to locate the families of the individuals have failed up until this point. The persons in question are as follows: Ricky Earl Elkins (left) had his […]
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — By the time Kamiya Dufermeau got to the emergency room in Birmingham, she was fighting for her life. More News from WRBL Just weeks earlier, she’d undergone a routine appendectomy at Children’s of Alabama. Her family thought the surgery would be the end of Kamiya’s pain, but on May 5 of […]
"Pick up your child and don’t come back."
That's what the parent of a child at Ardent Preschool and Daycare says that he, and several other parents, were told last Thursday after complaining about fees and hours of operation.
Only on WAAY 31, the mother of missing Lauderdale County corrections officer describes her last morning with Vicky White. Pat Davis said her daughter had been staying with her for five weeks, ever since her daughter sold her home. She didn't notice anything different about Vicky leading up to her disappearance.
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely tells News 19 that he received several letters from Casey White when he was a state prisoner in Bessemer. The most significant was his claim that he had knowledge about a cold case murder out of Lauderdale County.
It is a case that still has investigators shaking their heads. A 2006, Hummer H2 was buried in an alleged insurance fraud case in Washington County. The vehicle is finally out of its muddy hiding place and is now a key piece of evidence in a months-long investigation.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An Oktibbeha County wreck involving an ATV left one child dead, two other children injured, and a 44-year-old man behind bars. According to a news release from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal wreck happened Saturday evening, April 23, on Williams Road. There, deputies...
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton announced they have issued a warrant for Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White's arrest for first-degree facilitating an escape. "We know she participated," Singleton said, but added they are still investigating to see whether she was threatened or not.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Officials in northern Alabama are searching for a corrections officer and a man charged with capital murder that the officer was transporting to court, after both went missing Friday, authorities said. Vicki White, the assistant director of corrections in Lauderdale County, and inmate Casey Cole...
