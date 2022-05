Lighter wind and a warming trend are in the forecast through the middle of the week. Gardeners should protect tender plants overnight, as most areas will dip to freezing or below. Another trough is likely late in the week, and this could set up an unsettled, much cooler Mother's Day Weekend. Showers are possible, with low snow levels. Stay tuned! -Jeff.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO