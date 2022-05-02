Jackie Robinson’s All-Star Game bat sells for $1.08 million

The bat Jackie Robinson used in the 1949 All-Star Game sold Sunday for $1.08 million.

A private collector had the winning bid, USA Today reported.

The Louisville Slugger, Hillerich & Bradsby S100 model was made for Robinson for use in the game that was played at Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field, his home field in 1949.

It was one of only two made for him for the game, CNN reported.

The bat has an image of Robinson’s signature stamped in the barrel. There is some light wear.

Robinson went 1-for-4 in the All-Star Game. He hit a double and scored three runs.

He won his only MVP award in the 1949 season, ESPN reported.

After the game, the Robinson family owned the artifact and it was displayed in the family’s home by Robinson’s wife Rachael.

The bat shows signs of being mounted — a hole on the knob of the bat and a ring around the middle of the barrel.

There is also a letter of authenticity signed by Rachel Robinson.

“The bat has been in the Robinson family archives since the day it was first used by Jackie and I guarantee that is 100% authentic,” Rachel wrote, according to USA Today. “I hope that you will treasure it.”

While $1.08 million is a lot of money for a used bat, it is not the most money that one has brought in.

The record goes to the bat Babe Ruth used to hit his first home run at Yankee Stadium in 1923. That bat sold for $1.265 million, ESPN reported.

This year marked the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB’s color barrier in 1947. The anniversary was celebrated on April 15, ESPN reported.

The auction also had a 1951 game-worn home jersey worn by Jackie Robinson. Bidding reached almost $8.5 million but the reserve wasn’t met so the jersey did not sell.

If it had sold, the jersey would have become the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia sold at auction, according to ESPN.

Through the years Jackie Robinson, in military uniform, becomes the first African American to sign with a white professional baseball team. He signs a contract with the minor league club in Montreal, a farm team for the Brooklyn Dodgers. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)

