ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Jackie Robinson’s All-Star Game bat sells for $1.08 million

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23jAco_0fQTvXMv00

The bat Jackie Robinson used in the 1949 All-Star Game sold Sunday for $1.08 million.

A private collector had the winning bid, USA Today reported.

The Louisville Slugger, Hillerich & Bradsby S100 model was made for Robinson for use in the game that was played at Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field, his home field in 1949.

It was one of only two made for him for the game, CNN reported.

The bat has an image of Robinson’s signature stamped in the barrel. There is some light wear.

Robinson went 1-for-4 in the All-Star Game. He hit a double and scored three runs.

He won his only MVP award in the 1949 season, ESPN reported.

After the game, the Robinson family owned the artifact and it was displayed in the family’s home by Robinson’s wife Rachael.

The bat shows signs of being mounted — a hole on the knob of the bat and a ring around the middle of the barrel.

There is also a letter of authenticity signed by Rachel Robinson.

“The bat has been in the Robinson family archives since the day it was first used by Jackie and I guarantee that is 100% authentic,” Rachel wrote, according to USA Today. “I hope that you will treasure it.”

While $1.08 million is a lot of money for a used bat, it is not the most money that one has brought in.

The record goes to the bat Babe Ruth used to hit his first home run at Yankee Stadium in 1923. That bat sold for $1.265 million, ESPN reported.

This year marked the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB’s color barrier in 1947. The anniversary was celebrated on April 15, ESPN reported.

The auction also had a 1951 game-worn home jersey worn by Jackie Robinson. Bidding reached almost $8.5 million but the reserve wasn’t met so the jersey did not sell.

If it had sold, the jersey would have become the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia sold at auction, according to ESPN.

Through the years Jackie Robinson, in military uniform, becomes the first African American to sign with a white professional baseball team. He signs a contract with the minor league club in Montreal, a farm team for the Brooklyn Dodgers. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Dodgers Continue To Lead Most Important MLB Odds

The Los Angeles Dodgers have wasted no time dominating early on in 2022. After signing Freddie Freeman and acquiring Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox, the Dodgers have the second-best record in the National League at 14-7. They are tied for first place in the NL West division with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Fans Boo Joc Pederson In Return To Dodger Stadium With Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers fans gave Joc Pederson a warm welcome when he returned to Dodger Stadium last season with the Chicago Cubs. The team presented Pederson with his 2020 World Series ring, and the pregame ceremony began with a video tribute that was met by loud applause from the sold-out crowd at Dodger Stadium. Pederson embraced Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, Cody Bellinger, Clayton Kershaw, AJ Pollock and Justin Turner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Video: Kirk Gibson “Legends Of Dodger Baseball” Ceremony

The Los Angeles Dodgers held an induction ceremony over the weekend for Kirk Gibson to be added to their “Legends of Dodger Baseball” group that also includes Steve Garvey, Don Newcombe, Fernando Valenzuela and Maury Wills. Each of the players has been recognized for their impact both on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
numberfire.com

Tony Gonsolin pitching for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gonsolin will be on the mound for Wednesday's clash with the Giants. In 17 innings pitched so far this season, Consolin has a 1.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 13 strikeouts, and 8 walks. Gonsolin's Wednesday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Rachel Robinson
Person
Babe Ruth
FOX Sports

Dodgers play the Giants leading series 1-0

San Francisco Giants (14-9, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (15-7, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (0-0); Dodgers: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a two-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Los Angeles is 9-2 at home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Cease, White Sox shut down Trout, Angels; Ohtani pinch hits

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robinson Family#Sports Memorabilia#Usa Today#Cnn#Mvp#Espn
MLB

MLB baseball drag data now available

Data on the drag of MLB baseballs is now publicly available on Baseball Savant. The new Drag Dashboard shows how the drag on the balls used in Major League games -- which affects the distance the ball travels -- has changed both from season to season and within seasons. •...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker Comments On His Historic Night

The Houston Astros‘ 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners put them at 13-11 and allowed them to take sole possession of second place in the American League West division. But for manager Dusty Baker, last night’s win was more than just your average regular season victory. With the...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants handily swept by Dodgers in LA

LOS ANGELES -- The first series between the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers since last year's National League Division Series was a mismatch on paper. That ended up showing on the field, too. The Dodgers cruised to a 9-1 win at Dodger Stadium, taking a sweep of the two-game series...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Guggenheim Introduced As New Owners

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Guggenheim Baseball Management officially introduced as the new ownership group, with Mark Walter as controlling partner. The press conference at Dodger Stadium on May 2, 2012, came six weeks after Frank McCourt agreed to sell the Dodgers. The $2 billion purchase ended...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

MLB implements first-ever position-specific cap

MLB rosters were reduced from 28 to 26 players on Monday, and no more than 14 can be pitchers, marking the first position-specific cap in league history. Why it matters: There's no stopping the technological advancements that have made pitchers better than ever, but this limit should at least mitigate their dominance, which has yielded historically low offense.
MLB
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy