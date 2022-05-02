ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

At Home expands store footprint

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Home’s national expansion continues — including in New York City. The value home décor retailer opened three new locations in April, for a total of 246 stores in 46...

chainstoreage.com

Comments / 1

US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Staten Island Advance

Best 25 beaches in the U.S.: Two NYC boroughs have beaches that made the list

Summer is quickly approaching and that means making trips to relax and lounge at the beach. But not all beaches are created equal, according to Travel + Leisure, which rounded up the top 25 best beaches in the United States. It found the top beaches using criteria that defines the perfect beach, like the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Loud thunder wakes up half The Bronx and NYC

Bronxites and residents across New York City and even New Jersey were awoken by a loud, ground-shaking boom this morning around 6AM. Many residents were caught off guard given the fact that thunderstorms weren't in the forecast, just rain, especially given the fact that many were still sleeping snuggly in their beds.
BRONX, NY
UPI News

Texas dog dubbed world's tallest at 3 feet, 5.18 inches

May 4 (UPI) -- A Texas family's 2-year-old Great Dane was dubbed the tallest dog in the world by Guinness World Records after being officially measured at 3 feet, 5.18 inches tall. Guinness announced Zeus, a dog belonging to Brittany Davis of Bedford, is now the holder of the record...
TEXAS STATE
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Bill de Blasio has been living at a Brooklyn Marriott and allegedly doesn't tip the bartender well

Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where everyone wants a one-bedroom by a subway stop. Here's what else is happening:. Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray have been living at the Marriott in downtown Brooklyn while their townhouse gets renovated, and according to someone with knowledge of the hotel bar, the former mayor is a bad tipper.
BROOKLYN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James recovers more than $2.9M for hundreds of New York City Marriott Workers denied full severance pay

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced an agreement with Marriott International, Inc. that will provide hundreds of previously terminated workers with more than $2.9 million in undelivered severance pay. Management at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square promised non-unionized employees the same or better benefits as unionized hotel workers, but when more than 800 workers were fired in March 2021, non-unionized former employees received less severance pay than those who were members of a union. As part of the agreement, Marriott will pay $2.95 million to more than 500 individual workers who would have received greater amounts of severance had they been unionized.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Outdoor dining structures removed along Ninth Avenue

NEW YORK -- Ninth Avenue is looking a little different.Several Hell's Kitchen restaurants have been ordered to remove their outdoor dining structures.The city says it's necessary for a water main repair and sidewalk expansion project. The mayor says not to worry -- the outdoor dining structures will be allowed to return.Still, businesses say this couldn't have come at a worse time."Summer is coming. Outdoor dining is important," said Jordi Sannella, of Norma."It would have been great to use those dead months when nobody wanted to sit outside," said Caitlan Lestesr-Sams, of Alfie's."We're telling those on Ninth Avenue, hold on, they're coming back. We know it was a real boost for the economy. It helped our restaurants. It kept them afloat," Mayor Eric Adams said.The mayor says he wants to see the sheds beautified and standardized.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brides.com

There Was a Surprise Proposal on the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Love was in the air at the 2022 Met Gala! New York City commissioner Laurie Cumbo said “yes” to forever with Bobby Digi Olisa while walking on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2. As the politician ascended the carpeted steps, the former New York State Assembly candidate got down on one knee. Witnesses immediately started shouting and cheering the couple on. Once Cumbo accepted the proposal, the duo shared a heartfelt kiss and embraced one another in a hug. “I didn’t know it was going to happen tonight,” the commissioner told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve been talking about it. We’ve been through so much, and this is such an honor, and this is such a blessing.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NJ City Cracks Down on Banks Buying Houses, Then Renting Them Out

New Jersey's largest city is increasingly becoming corporate owned. A decade-long trend nationwide of investors buying houses has apparently reached its peak in Newark, where nearly half of all home sales in the past three years have been to companies that buy and then rent them out. "What these corporations...
NEWARK, NJ

