In the months after Eyedress‘ HYPEBEAST Diaries, the rising indie star has witnessed his greatest dreams come true, whether the wider music industry cares or not. Both “Jealous” and “Romantic Lover” have earned Platinum and Gold certifications, which can be partially explained by his accidental virality on TikTok and to the past decade that he’s spent fine-tuning his sound. Eyedress’ debut on Coachella’s Sonora Stage is a milestone for the LA-based musician because he’s been able to get to this point by doing things his way with his friends.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO