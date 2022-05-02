ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large Fight Breaks Out At Roosevelt Field Mall

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Macy's at the Roosevelt Field Mall Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a large fight that broke out at a mall on Long Island and sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital.

The incident happened at the Roosevelt Field Mall, at 630 Old Country Road in Garden City, at about 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police were notified that a large fight had broken out in front of the Victoria's Secret, causing an influx of people to exit by Macy's, NCPD reported.

NCPD said a man hospitalized after he was was struck in the face by an unknown suspect who fled the scene.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

Pink lady A
2d ago

Just stay home..if you don't know how to behave like a human being....People are sick and tired of the drama...fights...loud talking and shooting...Do you not get that????

Kathy Peranzo
2d ago

Can’t even go shopping to boost our economy and people probably were shopping for Mother’s Day. Funny no names or race of the animals

