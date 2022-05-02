Texans sign free agent edge rusher Rasheem Green after passing on position in draft

Seattle Seahawks Defensive End Rasheem Green (94) reacts after making a sack against the Indianapolis Colts on September 12, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the Texans' biggest needs heading into the NFL Draft was someone along the defensive line who could be paired opposite Jonathan Greenard and get after the quarterback. Surprisingly, the Texans made nine picks in last week's draft and never picked a single defensive end. They addressed the issue Monday morning, instead.

The Texans are signing former Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green to a one-year contract, first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport .

The 24-year-old Green, who was a third-round pick out of USC in 2018, struggled early in his career in Seattle but had a breakout season last year, recording career-highs in sacks (6.5), tackles (48), tackles for loss (6) and hits on the quarterback (15).

The Texans hope to get similar production from Green on the other side of the defensive line from Greenard, who had eight sacks last season, two years after being drafted in the third round out of Florida.

When free agency opened, the Texans also signed former Rams defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who starred at Alief Taylor High School. The 27-year-old Okoronkwo came off the bench for the Rams, recording two sacks last season. He also had a tackle in the Rams' Super Bowl win.

