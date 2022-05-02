ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Court House, OH

Two injured in crash after leaving Miami Trace prom

By Orri Benatar
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two 18-year-olds were hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a crash in Washington Court House following the Miami Trace High School prom.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a truck leaving prom lost control on Bloomingburg-New Holland Road at the intersection of Lewis Road and hit a stop sign, landscape area, and tree before coming to rest in a yard.

The driver was pinned underneath the truck before being pulled by Washington Fire personnel and a female passenger was believed to have been ejected, per the sheriff’s office.

Columbus gas prices up nearly 18 cents

The sheriff’s office states both were transported to an area trauma center for medical treatment.

Fayette deputies working at the prom reported that the truck was being operated in a reckless manner in the Miami Trace parking lot and left at a high rate of speed, per the release.

The sheriff’s office said another deputy was alerted, followed the truck, and tried to catch up before subsequently driving upon the crash and rendering aid.

The Fayette County and Pickaway County Sheriff’s Offices are investigating the crash.

