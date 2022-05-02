ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

With 11 games to play, Ole Miss baseball may finish with its worst record under Mike Bianco

By One Man To Beat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI really allowed myself to get sucked into the Sunday game against Arkansas. The Rebels (24-19, 7-14 SEC) were up 1-0, and Derek Diamond looked like he was having his best start of the season. The weather has finally warmed up, pitching was going to come back, and Ole Miss was...

