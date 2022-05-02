ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

New exhibit at Detroit Historical Museum honors architect Albert Kahn

 2 days ago
A new exhibition opening at the Detroit Historical Museum honors the architect Albert Kahn, who designed some of Detroit's most famous buildings.

"Albert Kahn: Innovation and Influence on 20th Century Architecture," tells his story through artifacts and architectural models.

It's open through July 3 in the Robert and Mary Ann Bury Community Gallery and is included with the museum's general admission.

“We are excited at the opportunity to share with the community how Albert Kahn and his team’s innovations changed the world,” said Heidi Pfannes, president of the Albert Kahn Legacy Foundation. “We are hoping this exhibit tells the story of how one person has the ability to impact so many people and will inspire a new generation of architects and engineers who will continue to change the world, making it an even better place to live, work and play."

Kahn is the designer behind some of Detroit's most historic buildings, including The Fisher Building, the Belle Isle Conservatory and Aquarium, the Packard Plant and much more.

Born in Germany in 1869, Kahn focused on streamlined, light-filled factories for Henry Ford and other manufacturers, which became an influence on European modernists who developed the principles for modern architecture.

