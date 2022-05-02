ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie, WA

Snoqualmie police officers interrupt truck theft suspects

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
Police lights Snoqualmie police officers interrupted three men who were in the process of stealing a Ford truck. (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snoqualmie police officers interrupted three men who were in the process of stealing a Ford truck.

Police said that lately, there has been a rash of Ford truck thefts.

On Sunday night, officers were dispatched to a traffic hazard at Mountain View Boulevard Southeast and Southeast Cedar Falls Way where there appeared to be three trucks and a BMW.

One truck was on a trailer that the suspects were trying to tow.

When the first officer arrived, a Hispanic man in a BMW tried to ram the officer’s marked patrol vehicle, according to a post on the Snoqualmie Police Department’s Facebook page. Two other Hispanic men got into a running truck and fled west on Cedar Falls at high speeds.

Additional officers came to the scene with lights and sirens on.

Police said the vehicles and trailer were all stolen. A Ford F-150 truck was stolen from Yakima and a Ford Super Duty truck was stolen from Enumclaw.

Investigators said the suspects were in the process of stealing a second Ford Super Duty truck from Maloney Grove Avenue Southeast when officers arrived.

The BMW was seen ramming through a back gate at the Snoqualmie Casino and heading toward Snoqualmie.

“This is not random, these guys are operating as a crew and due to the current laws, we were unable to pursue the suspect vehicles,” the Facebook post said.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

CBS Baltimore

The Independent

Southern Minnesota News

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

