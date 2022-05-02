ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s Office: Body of Missing Kent County Toddler Found

 3 days ago
BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The body of a toddler reported missing Sunday morning has been found in a western Michigan creek.

Kent County sheriff’s officials said searchers found Noah Jordan’s body about 9 a.m. Monday in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids.

He last was seen about 11:05 a.m. Sunday at a mobile home park about a mile away.

Monday’s search was expected to focus on nearby Buck Creek. A water search was suspended about 9 p.m. Sunday due to safety reasons.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

