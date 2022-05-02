Sheriff’s Office: Body of Missing Kent County Toddler Found

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The body of a toddler reported missing Sunday morning has been found in a western Michigan creek.

Kent County sheriff’s officials said searchers found Noah Jordan’s body about 9 a.m. Monday in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids.

He last was seen about 11:05 a.m. Sunday at a mobile home park about a mile away.

Monday’s search was expected to focus on nearby Buck Creek. A water search was suspended about 9 p.m. Sunday due to safety reasons.