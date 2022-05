When the 41st annual Mercer County Baseball Tournament gets underway with a pair of play-in games Wednesday (weather permitting), the questions will begin. It has been three years since the annual rite of spring has returned to New Jersey because of the coronavirus pandemic, which wiped out the tournament in 2020 and 2021. Teams from the Colonial Valley Conference held their own league tournament last spring, but this year’s field is the one for which most have been waiting.

