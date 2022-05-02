ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Nicola Sturgeon insists Scottish voters WILL back independence in a second referendum next year despite opinion polls showing dwindling support for a UK break-up

By Greg Heffer, Political Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Nicola Sturgeon today insisted Scottish voters would opt for independence in a second referendum despite signs of dwindling support for a breakaway from the rest of the United Kingdom.

The Scottish First Minister has vowed to hold another independence referendum by the end of next year and she has recently said that neither Covid or the Ukraine war will derail those plans.

During the Brexit turmoil at Westminster and at times during the Coronavirus pandemic, opinion polling showed record support for independence among Scottish voters.

One Ipsos Mori survey in October 2020 found that 58 per cent said they would vote Yes to independence, while 42 per cent would vote No.

But more recent polling has shown a slide in support for independence.

A YouGov poll at the end of March this year found that more Scottish voters wanted to remain part of the UK (53 per cent) than wanted Scotland to be independent (47 per cent).

However, Ms Sturgeon - who recently suggested she would resign if Scots again decide against independence - today said she was 'convinced' that when given the opportunity at a second referendum, most Scots would choose independence.

'We said that we wanted to offer people the choice of independence in the first half of this Scottish parliamentary term which means before the end of next year - 2023,' the SNP leader told BBC Breakfast.

'I'm convinced that when people get that choice again they will vote for Scotland to be independent - most of the promises that were made to Scotland at the last referendum by those who argued against independence - not least that we'd continue to be in the European Union - have been broken.

'But, of course, it is a matter for the people of Scotland and I recognise the responsibility I have and those arguing for independence have to make that case and to win that argument.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pq1WZ_0fQTrtjd00
Nicola Sturgeon said she was 'convinced' that, when given the opportunity at a second referendum, most Scots would choose independence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2beZee_0fQTrtjd00
The Scottish First Minister has vowed to hold another independence referendum by the end of next year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTQNp_0fQTrtjd00
A YouGov poll at the end of March this year found that more Scottish voters wanted to remain part of the UK (53 per cent) than wanted Scotland to be independent (47 per cent)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGqCk_0fQTrtjd00
Support for Scottish independence has recently been on the slide 

The 2014 referendum saw 55 per cent vote against breaking up the UK, with 45 per cent in favour of independence.

Despite Ms Sturgeon's push for a second referendum by the end of 2023, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shown no sign he is willing to give the formal consent that ensured the 2014 vote was legal.

The Scottish Government was last week ordered to publish details of legal advice it has received over a potential second independence referendum by 10 June.

But Ms Sturgeon again suggested she could challenge that order as she highlighted how divulging such legal advice could be a breach of the ministerial code.

She told BBC Radio Scotland: 'The reason we are considering this carefully is the long-standing convention, not just in Scotland, but across the UK and probably most other countries in the world, that routinely governments don't publish legal advice because we put a lot of value on the ability to get free and frank legal advice,' she said.

'So if we are to depart from that convention, it's quite a significant thing, it goes against precedent and we want to consider that carefully.

'But we act in line with Freedom of Information law, and that law sets out the process that we are currently going through.'

Pressed on whether she would comply with the order from Scotland's information commissioner, Ms Sturgeon replied: 'The law says that when the commissioner makes a ruling, we have the ability to decide whether to accept that ruling or decide whether to challenge that ruling.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXShV_0fQTrtjd00
Ms Stugeon, out campaigning in Arbroath, again suggested she could challenge an order for the Scottish Government to publish details of legal advice it has received over a potential second independence referendum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBtBG_0fQTrtjd00
Opposition parties have put pressure on First Minister to comply with the ruling from Scotland's information commissioner

Opposition parties have put pressure on First Minister to comply with the ruling.

Scottish Conservative MSP Donald Cameron, the party's constitution spokesman, said: 'The information commissioner has said clearly that the Scottish Government ought to publish the legal advice they have received on holding another divisive independence referendum.

'But instead of accepting they were wrong to attempt to withhold this in the first place, Nicola Sturgeon is continuing to explore every avenue to prevent this coming out to avoid scrutiny.

'The First Minister is forever claiming that her government is open and transparent, while behaving in a way totally at odds with that laughable assertion.'

He added that 'the public has a right to know what legal justification there is for a team of senior civil servants being seconded to work on a referendum that the majority of Scots don't want'.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: 'The information commissioner was clear that the Government needed to publish.

'I think the public would be appalled if the Government were wasting taxpayers' money pressing ahead with their plans if there was legal advice suggesting they didn't have a leg to stand on.'

