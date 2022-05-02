ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Cavendish likely to miss Tour de France after being picked for Giro d’Italia

By John Ashdown
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vnE9_0fQTrTyr00
Mark Cavendish competes during the 68th Circuit Cycliste Sarthe – Pays de la Loire in April Photograph: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Mark Cavendish is unlikely to get the chance to break Eddy Merckx’s stage-win record at the Tour de France this year after it was confirmed that he has been selected in his team’s squad for the Giro d’Italia.

The Manx rider unexpectedly equalled Merckx’s mark of 34 wins with four victories in the 2021 edition of the race but the decision of his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team to send him to the Giro, which begins in Budapest on Friday, is almost certain to mean he will not be picked for the Tour in July.

Cavendish, who will turn 37 this month, could still find a spot for the grand départ – which this year takes place in Denmark – but presumably only if injury rules out Quick-Step’s other elite sprinter, Fabio Jakobsen. Jakobsen had said in January that he was targeting the Tour, while Cavendish was likely to ride the Giro.

Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks.

Cavendish’s quartet of Tour victories in 2021 were all the more remarkable given he had not won a Tour stage since 2016 and had been through years of illness and depression. He would not have featured in the race at all if it were not for an injury to the team’s then top sprinter Sam Bennett, and his call-up came just days before the start of the race. Any hope of breaking Merckx’s record may require fate to intervene once more.

“We go to the Giro d’Italia with a lot of motivation,” Quick-Step’s sports director, Davide Bramati, told Eurosport. “We have a good team at the start, with Mark as our man for the flat. He has won a lot of stages at the Giro, and he can rely on many strong riders to support and guide him in the hectic bunch sprints.”

Cavendish also has an enviable record in the Giro, winning 15 stages between 2008 and 2013.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabio Jakobsen
Person
Eddy Merckx
Person
Mark Cavendish
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Stephen Colbert on Trump’s allies: ‘Why are these guys so bad at committing crimes?’

Stephen Colbert caught up on a deluge of January 6 committee news following a week off from the Late Show with Covid. Starting with: the 2,319 text messages handed over to the committee by Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. “That’s a lot of messages,” Colbert said on Monday evening. “Luckily Meadows has T-Mobile’s Unlimited Talk and Treason plan.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giro D Italia#Tour De France#Pays De La Loire#The Giro D Italia#Manx#The Grand D Part#Recap
The Guardian

Minny McCormack obituary

My aunt Minny McCormack, who has died aged 102, was among the first German women allowed to marry a British soldier after the second world war and was one of the last living war brides. That soldier, my uncle, Jim McCormack, fell in love with her soon after knocking on her door and asking for a cup of tea in war-ravaged Aachen in September 1945.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Through the Trumpian looking glass, forcing women to die from illegal abortions is ‘pro-life’

An American girl born this week will have fewer rights than an American girl born in 1973. This is the likely import of the leaked US supreme court draft opinion on abortion rights – and cause for a huge thank-you-very-much to all those guys who suggested that women marching on Washington in January 2017 were “overreacting” to the election of Donald Trump. Please make sure to tell women again when they are being overemotional – even as they sit and watch one of Trump’s justice picks scream and sob his way through his own confirmation hearings. In the meantime, resign yourself to yet another “quirk” of the looking-glass world Trump has created. Of course – OF COURSE – women’s access to abortion would end up being restricted or removed by the deliberate decisions of a man widely imagined to have personally helped to keep the Manhattan abortion sector afloat for decades.
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

262K+
Followers
67K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy