Oconto County, WI

Multiple arrests in disturbance involving weapons in Oconto County

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - There were multiple arrests Sunday in a disturbance involving weapons in Oconto County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. At 8:16 a.m., deputies...

