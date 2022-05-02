ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinn, MI

Gwinn Man Arrested on Meth Charges in Bagley Township

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14isA6_0fQTpaHU00

A 51-year-old Gwinn man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop last Thursday in Bagley Township.

A trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post stopped a 2021 Nissan with an expired Illinois registration on north bound I-75 near mile marker 279 around 1:25 p.m., Thursday, April 28.

The driver, 51-year-old Jason Angus Carr from Gwinn, did not have a valid driver’s license. A K9 unit was called to the scene and hit on the vehicle.

Troopers found a small digital scale, a straw, glass pipe, butane lighter and a tin containing a white crystalized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Carr was arraigned in an Otsego County court on one count possession of methamphetamine and given a $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox17

1 dead in I-94 crash involving 2 semis in Albion Township

ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Albion Township closed part of I-94 on Thursday. Michigan State Police (MSP) says two semi trucks were involved in the crash, which happened at mile marker 121 around 4:30 p.m. We’re told one of the semis...
ALBION, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man charged after he allegedly drove truck at woman in ORV, swerved to cause crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged after he allegedly intentionally drove a truck at a woman driving an off-road vehicle and struck her head-on. John Wesley Castle, 40, of Grayling was arrested at his home in Grayling on Sunday and arraigned in the 46th District Court in Crawford County for felonious assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence second offense and failure to report a crash.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Gwinn, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

Beulah Woman Arrested for Meth Possession

A Beulah woman is waking up in the Benzie County Jail arrested for having meth after state police say they found her unresponsive in a motel room. State police say this 29-year-old Misty Branch rented a room for the night in the motel on US-31 in Benzonia Township and did not check out.
BEULAH, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Mile Marker#Methamphetamine#Angus
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Nissan
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WILX-TV

Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities have confirmed the body of a missing 1-year-old boy was recovered Monday morning in Buck Creek. Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing. According to authorities, the boy was last seen Sunday at about 11 a.m. in Byron Township.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Southern Minnesota News

Someone dropped a giant log in Minnesota Lake

Someone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an image of the offending hunk of trunk. Police said the log was blocking Main St and Highway 22.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
The Grand Rapids Press

27-year-old man killed in 2-car crash in U.P.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-car crash that took place Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two women injured. According to WLUC-6, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on M-26 near Henwood Road. Investigators believe a car being driven by a 27-year-old Calumet man...
ACCIDENTS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy