Gwinn Man Arrested on Meth Charges in Bagley Township

A 51-year-old Gwinn man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop last Thursday in Bagley Township.

A trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post stopped a 2021 Nissan with an expired Illinois registration on north bound I-75 near mile marker 279 around 1:25 p.m., Thursday, April 28.

The driver, 51-year-old Jason Angus Carr from Gwinn, did not have a valid driver’s license. A K9 unit was called to the scene and hit on the vehicle.

Troopers found a small digital scale, a straw, glass pipe, butane lighter and a tin containing a white crystalized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Carr was arraigned in an Otsego County court on one count possession of methamphetamine and given a $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.