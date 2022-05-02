Video: Take a look at the major renovations Michigan State is planning

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are looking for a huge bounce back season in 2022 but they got some bad news this week from the NCAA. The NCAA suspended Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost for 5 days among other punishments to the program. Here is the full release from the NCAA...
Hunter Dickinson is not happy with Michigan's administration and its handling of the NIL landscape. In an interview on "The Michigan Basketball Insider" this week, Dickinson expressed his frustration with the lack of focus on name, image and likeness in Ann Arbor. The Michigan forward believes the Wolverines are falling...
Frankie Collins’ transfer out of Michigan felt different than the others. Michigan, like every program, and Juwan Howard, like every coach, has had players leave. But Collins was just a freshman. He’d been in the rotation all season, and played major minutes -- and played well -- in the NCAA Tournament. The point guard was poised to assume an even bigger role next season.
While the move to allow players to earn income off of their name, image, and likeness wasn’t a popular one in all circles, the sentiment when it first passed state legislatures was that it was long overdue and a good thing for the athlete in college athletics. They’d be...
A Rutgers wide receiver has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The decision comes a few weeks after the Scarlet Knights closed out spring practice. Rivals.com reported that Ahmirr Robinson has entered his name into the portal and will explore options elsewhere. He spent the past two seasons on Greg Schiano’s team, playing in 6 games.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — College football coaches are pushing for changes to NCAA rules to help stabilize rosters depleted by transfers. The proposals would lift the yearly cap on how many players a school can sign and create designated windows in which a player must enter the transfer portal and retain immediate eligibility.
There's a difference on the field between FBS & FCS football programs and apparently there's a one million dollar difference in payouts. Youngstown State is receiving $800,000 for its game at Ohio Stadium in 2023. Ten other non-conference opponents between 2022 & 2028, all FBS schools are receiving at lease...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Which of the best college football programs in the country looked like playoff contenders this spring and which didn’t?. The College Football Survivor Show tried to answer those two questions throughout spring football, and now that college football has moved into the offseason, these podcasts can still guide you in the months ahead as we consider which teams to watch most closely when practice starts in August.
The Oregon Ducks received a transfer commitment Wednesday morning. Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Casey Rogers announced on Twitter that he was transferring to Oregon. Last month, Rogers entered the transfer portal as he chose the Ducks over USC and Auburn. He will be the eighth player who has transferred...
Julius Marble II won’t be returning to Michigan State for the 2022-23 college basketball season. On Monday, Marble announced that he would be transferring to Texas A&M to continue his hoops career. He spent three years with the Spartans and decided to enter the portal following the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign.
The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top four schools for class of 2023 offensive tackle prospect Shamurad Umarov. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman ranks Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan State, and LSU as his top schools. Umarov is a four-star recruit with a busy upcoming summer. He plans to visit Michigan State...
The Register-Guard learned Tuesday that Oregon defensive tackle Kristian Williams has entered the transfer portal.
Williams was not in attendance during Oregon's spring practices and the spring game last month. When asked about Williams' status, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said he was "away from the program."
SCOTTSDALE -- Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith told ESPN at the Big Ten meetings Tuesday he'd like to see major college football, the FBS, come under the College Football Playoff. With sweeping changes including Name, Image, Likeness and the transfer portal, Smith is suggesting football operate under the umbrella of the CFP with their own rules and structure. The NCAA would continue to host championships for basketball and Olympic sports."We [can] create our own rules, create our own governance structure, have our own enforcement, we have our own requirements, whatever that might be," Smith said. " ... That might be in the medical space, for example, if a student-athlete is injured and hurt in his or her senior year. You take care of them when they're done until they're healed. And we have the funding in place to do that. You don't touch anything else with the NCAA. You keep the academic requirements in place. The reality is, those schools who offer 85 scholarships in football have made a different commitment and that needs to be addressed."The Football Fever analyst Ben Buchanan holds a doctorate in Sport Mangement from the Ohio State University and weighed on the Smith suggestions.
At the end of his five years at Michigan State University, Chase Saldate will own a Porsche Panamera. At least that’s his goal, the sophomore wrestler said. A goal that one year ago felt far-fetched, but as of July 2021, when NCAA athletes were given the right to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL), one that slowly became attainable.
Tiger Stadium at LSU is known the world over for its loud, raucous atmosphere during the college football season, with fan noise even registering as a small earthquake on the seismograph at the school's geoscience department. Most recently, however, it wasn't the LSU football team that made ...
Shaheen Holloway’s Patrick School connection is already bearing fruit. Al-Amir Dawes, a Newark native who came up the ranks at Holloway’s high school alma mater, announced Wednesday that he is transferring from Clemson to Seton Hall. Seton Hall recruited Dawes hard the first time around, when he was...
AUBURN — Bryan Harsin said he needed receivers, and he quickly got one. Auburn football landed a commitment from Miami transfer Dazalin Worsham on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver appeared in one game during his two seasons at Miami, leaving him with four seasons of eligibility. AUBURN NEWS:Auburn women's...
