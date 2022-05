CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An ongoing effort to tackle the opioid epidemic by stopping people who traffic drugs by using their prescription pads took a step forward Wednesday. Federal law enforcement and Justice Department officials announced 14 people nationally, including 12 medical professionals, have been charged with illegally prescribing and distributing the drugs in the last two weeks. That includes new charges against two Columbus doctors as part of the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force, as well as the previously reported case against a Northern Kentucky dentist.

