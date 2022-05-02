ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Gary Bowyer wants Salford improvements as play-off dream ends in Mansfield draw

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JL3SK_0fQTmtPk00

Gary Bowyer said Salford “need to get better” after they missed out on the Sky Bet League Two play-offs in a 2-2 draw with Mansfield.

The Ammies, who needed a victory to keep their hopes of a top-seven finish alive, secured a dream start when Jordan Turnbull opened the scoring inside 90 seconds.

However, the visiting Stags – promotion contenders themselves – completed a rapid turnaround through a Stephen McLaughlin double in the first half.

Matty Lund handed the hosts a lifeline when he headed accurately into the corner, but Salford’s efforts were ultimately fruitless.

“The lads are absolutely gutted because they gave everything this season like they have done today,” commented boss Bowyer.

“They’re a great set of lads to work with and we’ve got to come back stronger now. You look at the way that we are on the pitch and we’re going the right way, but we need to get better.

“We started the game ever so well, but I’m disappointed with the manner of the two goals that we concede. It became a bit of a basketball game where we had to go for it, but it was that little bit of craft and guile in the final third which we missed.

“I didn’t think it was refereed particularly well, especially with the manner of the two decisions that led to their two goals. It wasn’t a difficult game to referee, but he wanted to blow his whistle quite a bit. But the way we went about it, we were terrific.”

Mansfield, who could have gone third with victory ahead of the season’s finale, responded well to their early setback.

McLaughlin capped a frenetic opening 15 minutes with a precise free-kick into the far corner and completed the Stags’ turnaround from the penalty spot before half-time.

After Lund’s leveller, the visitors threatened through a lively Rhys Oates but could not find a winner.

Boss Nigel Clough said: “Both teams had to go for it, but I’m unbelievably disappointed with the goals we’ve conceded today. Two headers from the middle of our goal, unchallenged, and that’s what’s cost us the game.

“We’ve had enough chances to win 3-2 or 4-2, especially at the end. They’d got to win and had to go for it, so they were leaving spaces, but our front four didn’t exploit it. We just needed somebody to produce a little bit of quality today to win the game.

“We got into some great positions and (Nathan) Bishop didn’t have too much to do. I’m just disappointed after that really good 20 minutes that we played that we didn’t really get back onto it.

“It feels like an opportunity missed today because the goals that we conceded were really poor.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Defender Jonny Evans would be happy to see out his career with Leicester

Defender Jonny Evans is happy to see out his career at Leicester and thinks he can have several more years at the top, providing he can stay injury-free. The 34-year-old is out of contract next summer but still has the faith of Brendan Rodgers, who is primed to hand him a shirt in the Foxes’ Europa Conference League semi-final second leg against Roma on Thursday.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Clough
Person
Gary Bowyer
Person
Matty Lund
Person
Rhys Oates
Person
Jordan Turnbull
Person
Stephen Mclaughlin
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo goal seals win

Follow live reaction as Manchester United wrapped up their home campaign with a comfortable victory and improved performance against Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford.Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring inside 10 minutes as he finished Anthony Elanga’s cross from the right, before Cristiano Ronaldo saw a second ruled out after Juan Mata was caught offside.Ronaldo would not be denied a second time, however, as he won and then converted a second-half penalty to double United’s lead shortly after the hour with his 18th Premier League goal of the season.Raphael Varane added a third late on as United cruised to victory and there were goodbyes for Mata and Nemanja Matic on what was their final appearances at Old Trafford.The result moves United four points clear of West Ham in the fight for seventh place, although the Hammers have three games left to play compared to United’s two.Follow all the action and updates as Manchester United face Brentford: Read More Cristiano Ronaldo leads improved Manchester United to closing home win over Brentford
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Government fails in bid to keep Baby P’s mother behind bars

The mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse, is set to be freed from prison after the Parole Board rejected a Government challenge against its ruling to release her. Tracey Connelly could be out of jail within weeks after board judges refused the bid by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to keep her behind bars for longer.
POLITICS
BBC

Glasgow Rocks aim to go one better in BBL play-offs

2016-2017 BBL and WBBL coverage details - click here. 32 British Basketball League (BBL) and Women's British Basketball League (WBBL) games live on the BBC Sport website, app and connected TV's this season. Glasgow Rocks hope to "go one better" by reaching the BBL play-off final, despite not getting regular...
SPORTS
newschain

Dunfermline have their work cut out to retain Championship status after draw

Dunfermline have work to do to retain their place in the cinch Championship after playing out a stalemate in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at Queen’s Park. The Pars, who finished ninth in the second tier, drew 0-0 with the club which ended the League One campaign in fourth at the Energy Check Stadium on Wednesday evening, and the sides will go into Saturday’s return with everything to play for with either Airdrieonians or Montrose awaiting the winners.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salford#The Sky Bet League Two
newschain

Motor insurance price falls to lowest level since 2015

The amount paid by motorists for insurance fell to its lowest level in more than six years in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI). Prices for new policies have increased but renewals have decreased after an insurance shake-up earlier this year. The average...
ECONOMY
newschain

Single transferable vote – how it works in Northern Ireland

Election buffs could be in for a long night on Friday as they wait to find out the make-up of the next Northern Ireland Assembly. The poll will see 90 MLAs elected to Stormont – five in each of Northern Ireland’s 18 constituencies. The counting will take place in three centres in the region.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Zookeepers welcome arrival of two endangered penguin chicks as eggs hatch

Zookeepers at Edinburgh have welcomed some endangered new arrivals – after the first two penguin eggs of the season hatched. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) announced the arrival of two, tiny, endangered Northern rockhopper penguin chicks at the zoo. Northern rockhopper penguins are endangered due to climate...
ANIMALS
newschain

Voting gets under way in Stormont Assembly election

Voting is under way in the Northern Ireland Assembly election. The process is taking place amid speculation of a potentially seismic result. The DUP and Sinn Fein are vying for the top spot which comes with the entitlement to nominate the next First Minister. A unionist party has always been...
WORLD
newschain

Simon Byrne rules himself out of running for Met commissioner job

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne has ruled himself out of the running for the job of Metropolitan Police commissioner. In a statement, Mr Byrne said he had not applied for the post and was committed to policing in Northern Ireland. Mr Byrne, 59, a former assistant...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy