Spartanburg, SC

Woman charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Spartanburg

By Bethany Fowler
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is charged with attempted murder following a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded to Spartanburg Regional Hospital in reference to an assault with a knife that happened in the 500 block of S. Center Street.

Hospital staff told officers the victim had been cut or stabbed multiple times on her head, left forearm, left hand and shoulder.

Once officers spoke with the victim, she was able to identify the suspect as Shayana Truitt, 31, of Spartanburg, who was previously her friend and the sister of the woman who drove her to the hospital.

According to the incident report, the victim told police she received a video message on Facebook at about 2:30 p.m. from Truitt telling her “come to the hood and pull up” at S. Center Street. The victim told officers the message was “sent to antagonize her to come over and fight.”

The victim told police she and the sister of the suspect arrived at the location at about 3:30 p.m. She said she got out of the vehicle to see Truitt getting out of a different vehicle, while holding a knife in each hand.

The victim told officers she saw the knives and started running towards a house for safety. While running towards the house, the victim said she was stabbed in the right shoulder, according to the incident report.

The victim said she could not get into the home because the door was locked. She told officers she was “backed into a corner” and could not get away from Truitt, according to the incident report.

According to the victim, she tried to grab the knives to block Truitt from swinging them. She was then stabbed in the head and left forearm and received cuts on her left hand and fingers.

The sister of the suspect was able to help the victim to the vehicle they arrived in and drove her to the hospital, according to the incident report.

The victim told officers she was having relations with a man who had also had relations with Truitt, according to the incident report.

Truitt was arrested Monday morning and charged with attempted murder. She is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

