Morris County, NJ

North Jersey Man, 68, Sent And Possessed ‘Numerous’ Child Porn Files, Prosecutor Says

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
The Jefferson Township Police Department was one of several agencies assisting with the arrest of William Mickel, 68, for possession and distribution of child pornography. Photo Credit: Jefferson Township Police Department via Facebook

A 68-year-old North Jersey man has been charged for possessing and sending “numerous” videos and files depicting child pornography, authorities announced Monday.

William Mickel was charged with both distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release alongside Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker and Jefferson Township Police Department Chief Paul Castimore.

Mickel, of Lake Hopatcong, was found with “numerous” child sexual abuse videos and materials on Tuesday, Jan. 25, officials said.

He is also accused of distributing the same materials.

He was arrested on Friday, April 22 and taken to Morris County Correctional Facility before being released in accordance with bail reform laws pending a pre-indictment conference on Tuesday, May 31.

Mickel was identified via an alert by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Other assisting agencies include the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Jefferson Police Department, the Chester Township Police Department, and the NJSP Task Force on Child Sexual Abuse.

