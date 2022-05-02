ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, SC

Truck hits guard rail on bridge and flips over, killing driver, SC Highway Patrol says

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 2 days ago

A man was killed Monday when the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a guard rail on a bridge, South Carolina officials said.

Jabacus Kawanza Culbreath died of blunt force trauma in the accident, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox . The 40-year-old resident of the Saluda County portion of Batesburg died at the scene, Cox said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 1:20 a.m., according to Cpl. Joe Hovis of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Culbreath was driving a 2012 Dodge pickup north on Airport Road when the truck hit the guard rail on a bridge at Rocky Creek , officials said. That’s near the Greenwood County Airport, about four miles from the intersection of U.S. 178 and U.S. 221.

The crash caused the pickup to flip over, Hovis said.

There was no word if Culbreath wore a seat belt.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about what caused the pickup to veer off the road was not available, but the crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Thursday, 301 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least six people have been killed in Greenwood County crashes in 2022 , according to DPS. There were 11 deaths there last year, DPS data shows.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

17-year-old killed in head-on crash on in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died in a car crash Sunday morning in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:28 a.m. on Augusta Road. According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Kia SUV was driving north on Augusta Road and a driver of a 2002 Honda […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greenwood County, SC
City
Greenwood, SC
City
Batesburg-leesville, SC
Greenwood County, SC
Accidents
Greenwood County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WTRF- 7News

Mom calls 911 repeatedly after son brings girlfriend home

(WTRF) A South Carolina mother was arrested by deputies after repeatedly calling 911 on her son for bringing his girlfriend home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home just before midnight on Tuesday, cleveland19 reports. When deputies arrived on the scene they found the mother heavily intoxicated, arguing with her […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guard Rail#The Guard#Traffic Accident#Sc Highway Patrol#Cpl#Dodge#The Highway Patrol#Dps Data
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD looking for missing 7-year-old, 15-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are looking for two missing children. Police say that the two children are believed to be with their mother, Dominique Smalls. Dmaine Walker, 7, is described to be four feet tall, weighing 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. NCPD says that Serenity Brooks, 15, is […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
728
Followers
186
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy