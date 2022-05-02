Truck hits guard rail on bridge and flips over, killing driver, SC Highway Patrol says

A man was killed Monday when the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a guard rail on a bridge, South Carolina officials said.

Jabacus Kawanza Culbreath died of blunt force trauma in the accident, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox . The 40-year-old resident of the Saluda County portion of Batesburg died at the scene, Cox said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 1:20 a.m., according to Cpl. Joe Hovis of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Culbreath was driving a 2012 Dodge pickup north on Airport Road when the truck hit the guard rail on a bridge at Rocky Creek , officials said. That’s near the Greenwood County Airport, about four miles from the intersection of U.S. 178 and U.S. 221.

The crash caused the pickup to flip over, Hovis said.

There was no word if Culbreath wore a seat belt.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about what caused the pickup to veer off the road was not available, but the crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Thursday, 301 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least six people have been killed in Greenwood County crashes in 2022 , according to DPS. There were 11 deaths there last year, DPS data shows.