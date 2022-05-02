ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Dollar higher

KULR8
 3 days ago

The U.S. dollar is higher against other North...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Dollar#North American
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
KULR8

Gold and silver finish higher

The May gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1868.80 an ounce – up $7.00. The current silver contract on the "NYMEX" closed at $22.62 an ounce – up eight cents.
MARKETS
KULR8

Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point Wednesday — its most aggressive move since 2000 — and signaling further large rate hikes to come. The increase in the...
BUSINESS
KULR8

Bank of England raises key rate to highest level in 13 years

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England raised its key interest rate to the highest level in 13 years on Thursday as policymakers around the world combat inflation fueled by high energy prices, Russia's war in Ukraine and lingering concerns about COVID-19. The central bank hiked rates for the fourth time since December as U.K. inflation runs at 30-year highs. Its Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to lift the rate that the Bank of England pays other banks by a quarter-percentage point, to 1%. The three members in the minority wanted to raise it even higher — by half a point to 1.25%, the bank said, in a sign of growing momentum for strong action to counter rising consumer prices.
BUSINESS
KULR8

Volvo Car USA achieves best sales month ever for Recharge EVs and PHEVs

Volvo April Recharge (EV and PHEV) sales up 156 percent in the U.S. over 2021Recharge models represented 44.1 percent of total U.S. salesVolvo Car Canada Recharge sales grew 125.8 percent year-to-dateVolvo sales in Latin America up 24 percent overall with steady Recharge volume. MAHWAH, NJ (May 4, 2022) Volvo Car...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy