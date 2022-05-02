ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Accessity helps support small businesses achieve their goals and dreams

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – May 2nd through May 5th is National Small Business Week and Accessity...

Related
Black Enterprise

Atlanta Based Platform EnrichHER Helps Women And Minority-Owned Businesses

The Atlanta-based lending platform EnrichHER is helping to connect minority women entrepreneurs and small business owners with the funding they need. EnrichHER founder and CEO Dr. Roshawnna Novellus knows the Black Lives Matter movement and focus on social equity helped, but Black women are still struggling to get seed funding, loans, and access to credit. However, she is working to change that.
ATLANTA, GA
MyChesCo

Houlahan Leads Bipartisan Bill to Help Small Businesses Offer On-The-Job Training, Relieve Labor Shortage

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, Reps Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-06), Jason Crow (D-CO-06), Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI-05), and Andrew Garbarino (R-NY-02), all members of the House Small Business Committee, joined in introducing the bipartisan Small Business Workforce Pipeline Act to help more small businesses offer apprenticeships and on-the-job learning opportunities to their workers. By empowering these businesses to invest in their workforce, the Members also intend to deliver relief from the labor shortage, which has greatly impacted our nation’s small businesses.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Inc.com

SBA Offers Last Call for a Key Covid-Era Small-Business Aid Program

Those who've received Economic Injury Disaster Loans are getting emails from the Small Business Administration asking them to apply for more. Here's what you need to know. In the past few days, tens of thousands of small-business owners have received emails from the Small Business Administration inviting them to apply for more money through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, an emergency loan program for small businesses struggling financially amid the pandemic.
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

Small businesses can save our economy, and economic freedom

For being the backbone of the economy, small businesses certainly haven’t been treated with care. Despite accounting for around half the jobs and GDP pre-covid, including around 64 percent of new jobs, they have borne the brunt of government overreach over the past couple of years. And, if we want to turn the economy around and avoid a lengthy and deep recession, they deserve everyone’s attention.
BUSINESS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
Business
CNBC

This 35-year-old turned her eBay side hustle into a $141 million company: 'Here's the business plan I used'

In 2014, I walked away from my $35,000-per-year job in insurance sales to grow my e-commerce side hustle with my husband Chris. We had been experimenting with selling clothes and accessories on online marketplaces, including eBay and Facebook. Our online community of friends and customers quickly grew from a few hundred members to over 10,000 in a very short period. I realized that I could combine my passion for affordable clothing and relationship-building to help women to feel confident in their fashion choices.
RETAIL
Black Enterprise

What Black-, Women-Owned ,and Other Minority Businesses Should Know About Raising Capital

When raising capital, minority business owners must shift their mindset to focus on the numbers with a concrete, evidence-based rationale for why their companies are good investments. Less than one percent of American venture capital-backed founders are Black, and the percentage of minorities and women in decision-making roles in venture-backed companies is not much higher.
CHARLESTON, SC
Cheddar News

Amazon's $1B Industrial Innovation Fund Signals Future of Robot-Powered Business

In April, Amazon launched a venture investment program called the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund investing $1 billion into other companies that are building technologies to improve fulfillment operations, logistics, and the supply chain. The e-commerce giant said the fund is part of its continued commitment to foster innovation and enhance the employee and customer experience. Cheddar Connected takes a deeper look into the robotics future, concerns over issues like job losses, and an ever-growing range of products and services.
BUSINESS
#Kusi#Good Morning San Diego
Fast Company

The gulf between workers and managers is growing, amid the return to office

Managers and staff have very different expectations when it comes to flexible work, but a majority of leaders are willing to consider some pretty drastic measures in order to get their way. According to a recent survey conducted by GoodHire of 3,500 American managers, 77% believe there should be severe...
ECONOMY
thebossmagazine.com

How Can You Improve Employee Motivation Within Your Business?

Motivation is a vital metric in any business, being a core factor in individual and overall productivity. Not only can a lack of motivation result in decreased productivity, but also the stagnation of overall company growth. If a team feels uninspired to give their best, innovation slows, and expansion is threatened. So, how can you as a business leader improve motivation within your workforce?
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Fast Company

Mastering the art of disruption: 7 tips for success in a conservative industry

I’ve spent the last 20 years designing, building, and commercializing enterprise software products, so it’s safe to say I’ve made a career out of high-stakes problem-solving. In all that time, I’ve learned that even when you have the ideal scenario of a clear-cut problem, a winning solution, and a group of people who could really benefit, it’s still not an easy sell. And that’s when things are “simple.”
ECONOMY
@growwithco

Innovation-Driven Startups

Coffee disruptor Bartesian, bedding startup Bed Scrunchie, and livestream platform CommentSold discuss hiring, marketing, sourcing, and wearing multiple hats to drive their companies’ success. Three tips for achieving profitability:. Offering an ownership stake to employees can drive performance and help a startup get established. Keeping the business model lean...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

Some funders are embracing 'trust-based philanthropy' by giving money without lots of obligations

With most foundations, the board of directors and top executives set all funding priorities. Nonprofits seeking money from those funders, in turn, must demonstrate an intention to do work that conforms to those priorities. The same system prevails with many individual wealthy donors. Any nonprofit awarded a grant must follow the funder’s priorities and comply with all of its reporting requirements – which, with some foundations, can be very time-consuming. Funders, rather than the communities they aim to support, hold most of the power in this arrangement. That can steer priorities in the wrong direction because the organizations that deal primarily...
CHARITIES
TechCrunch

Hiring top startup talent on a budget during the Great Resignation

Since the pandemic began, the percentage of workers who quit their jobs reached a 20-year high, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A Pew Research study found that most workers exit for one of three reasons: They’re not making enough money, aren’t being offered opportunities to advance, and perhaps most importantly, many feel like they’re being disrespected.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Amberdata raises $30M to chase the ‘unlimited opportunity’ of bringing traditional finance into web3

The company is now valued at $330 million and has raised a total of $47 million to date, including its seed round worth $2 million and Series A totaling $15 million. “We decided to do this raise right now because we grew so much in the past year that there’s an unlimited opportunity to go out and be the infrastructure that enables all institutions to onboard digital assets,” Douglass said.
MARKETS

