Accessity helps support small businesses achieve their goals and dreams

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, Reps Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-06), Jason Crow (D-CO-06), Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI-05), and Andrew Garbarino (R-NY-02), all members of the House Small Business Committee, joined in introducing the bipartisan Small Business Workforce Pipeline Act to help more small businesses offer apprenticeships and on-the-job learning opportunities to their workers. By empowering these businesses to invest in their workforce, the Members also intend to deliver relief from the labor shortage, which has greatly impacted our nation’s small businesses.
