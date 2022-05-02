ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri House passes bill that could reduce unemployment insurance benefits period to eight weeks during low unemployment

 2 days ago
The Missouri House of Representatives passed House Bill 1860 94-41 on April 14, which would reduce the maximum length of unemployment insurance benefits to eight weeks during times of low unemployment. Missouri’s current program indexes unemployment insurance benefits, meaning it provides shorter periods of benefits during times of low unemployment and longer periods of benefits during times of high unemployment.

Currently, the state’s shortest benefits period is 13 weeks when Missouri’s unemployment rate is below 6%. The longest benefits period is 20 weeks if unemployment is 9% or higher. The following list breaks down Missouri’s current benefits period index:

  • 20 weeks of benefits if Missouri’s unemployment rate is 9% or higher
  • 19 weeks for unemployment higher than 8.5% and lower than 9%
  • 18 weeks for unemployment of 8%-8.5%
  • 17 weeks for unemployment higher than 7.5% and lower than 8%
  • 16 weeks for unemployment of 7%-7.5%;
  • 15 weeks for unemployment higher than 6.5% and lower than 7%;
  • 14 weeks for unemployment of 6%-6.5%;
  • 13 weeks for unemployment below 6%.

HB 1860 would add the following indexing categories:

  • 13 weeks for unemployment higher than 5.5% up to 6%;
  • 12 weeks for unemployment higher than 5% up to 5.5%;
  • 11 weeks for unemployment higher than 4.5% up to 5%;
  • 10 weeks for unemployment higher than 4% up to 4.5%;
  • 9 weeks for unemployment higher than 3.5% up to 4%; and
  • 8 weeks for unemployment of 3.5% or less.

The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration. If the Senate passes the bill and the governor signs it into law, the changes would take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Unemployment insurance refers to a joint federal and state program that provides temporary monetary benefits to eligible laid-off workers who are actively seeking new employment. Qualifying individuals receive unemployment compensation as a percentage of their lost wages in the form of weekly cash benefits while they search for new employment.

The federal government oversees the general administration of state unemployment insurance programs. The states control the specific features of their unemployment insurance programs, such as eligibility requirements and length of benefits.

Related
Ballotpedia News

Alabama adds requirement for unemployment insurance eligibility

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed Senate Bill 224 on April 12, requiring unemployment insurance claimants to contact at least three prospective employers each week during their benefits period to remain eligible for payments. The bill defines a contact as an application or other genuine solicitation for an open job. The Alabama Department of Labor will also have to audit about 5% of the contacts to make sure they comply with regulations under the new law.
ALABAMA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Massachusetts announces plan to waive up to $1.6 billion in non-fraudulent unemployment insurance overpayments

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s (R) administration announced on April 14 a plan to waive $1.6 billion in non-fraudulent unemployment insurance overpayment collections. The plan would offer waivers for some workers who claimed benefits during the pandemic but were asked to repay them because the state deemed them ineligible after the payment of benefits.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Massachusetts officials announce $2.6 billion bond sale to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s (R) administration announced on April 15 that the state intends to issue $2.6 billion of bonds to help replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund and pay back $1.77 billion of federal loans to the fund. The state legislature in 2021 approved bond sales to help fund the unemployment trust fund.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Minnesota House passes bill to fund unemployment insurance fund and send checks to frontline workers

The Minnesota House of Representatives passed a $3.7 billion bill on April 25 that would raise the balance of the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and repay unemployment insurance debts to the federal government. The move would reduce the unemployment insurance tax burden on employers, which increased March 15 to help refill the fund following the coronavirus pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

An 84-year-old law prevents truck drivers from getting overtime pay

Truck driver Dominic Oliveira’s last paycheck from Prime Inc., the 15th-largest trucking company in the U.S., was $712. Oliveira needed that money during his job change to a new trucking company. But he said Prime refused to pay up, so he got lawyers involved to see if he could secure the cash.
ECONOMY
pewtrusts.org

A Third of States Lost Population in 2021

Editor's Note: This article is an annual update to the population change indicator for Pew's Fiscal 50 project. The pace of population growth nationally was five times slower in 2021 than over the preceding 10-year period. Population in 17 states declined last year, including Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia—the same three states that lost residents during the 2010-20 decade. Although population growth had been gradually slowing before COVID-19, the pandemic exacerbated this long-term trend.
HEALTH
Footwear News

A Record 4.5 Million People Quit Their Jobs in March As the Great Resignation Persists

Click here to read the full article. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in March at a rate of 3%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This number represents a series high and an increase from January and February. On a seasonally adjusted basis, resignations in retail decreased by 13,000 from February 2022 and increased by 146,000 from March of 2021. Compared to February, quits increased in professional and business services by 88,000 and in construction by 69,000. Total separations were 6.3 million, with layoffs and discharges at around 1.4 million. At the same time, the number of job...
RETAIL
Ballotpedia News

U.S. weekly unemployment insurance claims drop to lowest level since 1968

New applications for U.S. unemployment insurance benefits dropped 5,000 for the week ending April 2 from the previous week’s revised figure to a seasonally adjusted 166,000. The number is the lowest recorded since the week ending Nov. 30, 1968. The weekly drop also brought the four-week moving average as of April 2 down to 170,000 from 178,000—the revised figure from the week ending March 26.
ECONOMY
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

